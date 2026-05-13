EastEnders fans threaten to ‘riot’ as Walford’s most ‘controversial serial killer’ makes a shocking comeback

EastEnders viewers are buzzing after reports claim serial killer Gray Atkins is heading back to Walford four years after his dramatic exit from the BBC soap.

Gray remains one of the most shocking villains the Square has ever seen, and while plenty of fans are excited by the prospect of his comeback, others are all asking the same question: Does Albert Square really need another bad boy causing chaos?

Killer Gray is one of Walford’s most notorious villains (Credit: BBC)

Gray Atkins: who were his victims in EastEnders?

Soap fans will remember Gray first arrived in Walford in 2019 as the polished and successful husband of Chantelle Atkins.

But it quickly became clear there was a far darker side to Gray, who subjected Chantelle to horrific abuse before she tragically died in 2020 while trying to escape him.

That was only the beginning of his reign of terror.

Gray later murdered Tina Carter after she realised the truth about Chantelle’s death. Determined to protect his secret, he killed Tina and hid her body inside the Argee Bhajee for weeks.

His third victim was fan favourite Kush Kazemi. Viewers were left horrified when Gray pushed Kush in front of a speeding tube train as he prepared to leave Walford with Whitney Dean, who Gray had become obsessed with.

In 2022, Gray’s crimes were finally exposed and he was sent to prison, seemingly ending his time on the soap for good.

But according to The Sun, actor Toby-Alexander Smith is set for a brief return to EastEnders. It’s believed Gray will still be serving his prison sentence, meaning the comeback will only be short-term.

The reported storyline is said to involve Gray’s second wife, Chelsea Fox, and their son Jordan. However, fans are already wondering exactly what Gray wants and how Chelsea will react to hearing from her killer ex-husband again.

Gray and Chelsea got married before his crimes were exposed (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans are all saying the same thing about Gray

EastEnders fans have shared their excitement at seeing Gray back on their screens. However, they can’t help but notice that he will be yet another villain in a long list of baddies who writers have recently brought back to the soap…

“EastEnders absolutely love bringing back the baddies. Eddie, Chrissie and now Gray!” said one fan on X.

Someone else agreed: “I love that Gray is coming back. But do we need another villain on the Square?”

However, another fan was thrilled that Gray’s return means more screen time for Chelsea. “Gray Atkins is back, which means some juicy content for Zaraah/Chelsea incoming!”

Another fan agreed: “If the news about Gray returning to EastEnders is true, I’ll be excited. Toby-Alexander is a fantastic actor. The Fox-Trueman-Brannings will be on fire!”

Gray’s crimes eventually caught up with him (Credit: BBC)

Toby-Alexander’s home life

Away from Albert Square, Toby-Alexander Smith is married to Emmerdale actress Amy Walsh, who ITV viewers know as Tracy Robinson.

The couple share two daughters together. They welcomed Bonnie in 2022 and recently welcomed their second daughter.

Amy and Toby first met while sitting in the audience of Strictly Come Dancing in 2019. The pair later got engaged during a romantic holiday to Ibiza before tying the knot in a star-studded ceremony in Montenegro.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: Walford says goodbye to Nigel, Mark is kidnapped and Oscar betrays Jasmine