Gemma Collins teases Strictly hosting role alongside Emma Willis: ‘Their debut looms’

Gemma Collins has teased that she and Emma Willis will be the new Strictly Come Dancing hosts.

The iconic reality star recently appeared on the latest series of I’m A Celebrity South Africa and is no stranger to entertaining the nation.

Last year, presenting duo Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announced they would be stepping down from hosting duties. Over the past few months, there has been ongoing speculation on who will be replacing them.

While no official announcement has been made, the BBC are expected to make one in the upcoming weeks.

Yesterday (May 12), former It Takes Two host Zoe Ball confirmed she was not selected. However, it appears the GC is hinting she could have been selected…

Gemma teased Strictly hosting role (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Gemma Collins teases Strictly hosting role with Emma Willis

In an Instagram Story posted yesterday (May 12), Gemma re-posted a photo of herself wearing a shimmery gold dress with long sleeves.

Beside her was Emma Willis in a black dress. Behind them appeared the famous Strictly ballroom.

The original account who uploaded the photo, gemmareacts, is a fan page of Gemma and shares regular memes of the reality star icon.

The image, which appears to be AI, teased in their caption: “Their debut looms @bbcstrictly.”

However, despite no confirmation, the pic arrives just days after Emma emerged as one of the strongest rumoured contenders for the role.

“Emma is a household name and a safe pair of hands so the BBC know she will do the job justice,” a source told The Sun.

The insider also claimed: “She’s incredibly popular with the public too and will suit the role down to a tee. She was absolutely thrilled to have been offered the job.”

Gemma teased that she will host Strictly alongside Emma Willis (Credit: Instagram Story)

‘Love it’

Meanwhile, fans were quick to react to the news that Gemma or Emma could be Tess and Claudia’s replacement.

“Are you actually hosting the show with Emma?” one fan asked, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Love it,” another person shared.

“Emma Willis has always come across as really natural and easy to watch on TV. I can see why producers would hope a familiar, well-liked face could help steady things after a rough period,” a third remarked.

Read more: Gemma Collins returns to social media to thank fans as she ‘heals’ after I’m A Celebrity final

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