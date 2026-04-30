Gemma Collins returns to social media to thank fans as she ‘heals’ after I’m A Celebrity final

Gemma Collins has addressed her social media silence and thanked fans for their ongoing support following this year’s I’m A Celebrity.

The reality star icon appeared on the South Africa version of the show. During the live final last Friday (April 24), Adam Thomas was crowned the winner following a public vote.

However, the episode was anything but celebratory. The Waterloo Road actor was in the firing line against Jimmy Bullard and David Haye, who were accused of “bullying” him.

Gemma, who was a supporter of Adam, was unimpressed with the drama and walked off the set live on air.

Following the I’m A Celebrity live final drama, Gemma has thanked fans for their support (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Gemma Collins returns to social media after I’m A Celebrity drama

In an Instagram post shared today (April 30), Gemma shared a photo that showed off the insights of her posts this past month.

In her caption, she opened up about why it was important for her to take a step back recently while expressing her grattitude.

“THANK YOU FOR ALL THE LOVE EVERYONE. Sorry I’ve been quiet I’m just having some time for my family and crystal healing and nature everyone but I see you all and all the love. Feeling the love, seeing the love, and moving only toward places where I’m valued,” she wrote in her caption.

“Energy is precious, not a free sample tray. I’m choosing rooms that celebrate me, hearts that welcome me, and spaces where respect arrives before I do. No more auditioning for affection, no more shrinking to fit small minds.”

Gemma concluded: “I go where appreciation lives, where love speaks clearly, and where my presence is treated like the gift it is.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Clair Collins © (@gemmacollins)

‘You deserve it!’

Meanwhile, Gemma’s followers immediately rushed to the comments section to offer their ongoing support.

“I’m so [bleep]ing proud of you,” one user wrote.

“You deserve it, wish people knew what you was about years ago and were much kinder to you,” another person shared.

“Hope your having a good week Gemma, sending well wishes,” a third remarked.

“Congratulations honey. You were magnificent in @imacelebrity,” a fourth said.

Read more: Gemma Collins wades into David Haye I’m A Celebrity ‘bullying’ row as she declares ‘I’m not afraid’

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