‘Car crash TV!’ I’m A Celebrity South Africa fans in shock as Jimmy Bullard, David Haye and Adam Thomas erupt into almighty row during live final

I’m A Celebrity South Africa 2026 delivered one of its most chaotic moments ever at tonight’s live final, as a fiery row between Jimmy Bullard, David Haye and Adam Thomas erupted on air.

The explosive clash unfolded live from London, leaving hosts Ant and Dec struggling to regain control as tensions spiralled.

At one point, Sinitta and Gemma Collins even walked off set as the argument escalated.

Adam was later crowned the winner of the series, but the tense atmosphere meant the moment felt far from celebratory.

Jimmy Bullard sparked chaos after kicking off at tonight’s I’m A Celebrity live final (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity live final: Jimmy, Adam and David on-air row

The dramatic scenes began when Ant and Dec invited Jimmy to address his earlier fallout with Adam in camp.

Viewers had seen the pair clash earlier in the week when Jimmy quit a trial without attempting it, initially sending them both home.

Although Adam was later allowed to remain, Jimmy did not speak publicly at the time. That changed during the 10pm live show.

“Let me run you through what happened,” he said. “When we went down for the trial it was originally for stars so I chose Adam.”

Turning to the hosts, Jimmy added: “Then you sprung a lightbulb moment on me that the bottom two got to go home. I didn’t choose Adam because of this.”

Adam insisted he has repeatedly apologised to Jimmy (Credit: ITV)

Jimmy went on to claim he had spoken to a producer named Olly and referenced discussions around his contract.

“I spoke to Olly, talked through contract and said I’m going to have to pull the plug,” he said.

He continued with a detailed explanation about pay arrangements, saying: “If I go home and call Adam back, I get full pay.

“If I go home, stay in and go back, I get a small per centre of that. It’s a job. I have to go home for person reasons. That’s why I took Adam.”

However, the situation quickly escalated.

David Haye wades in and Sinitta walks off

“You can all be upset with me. I threw him under the bus,” Jimmy said, before raising his voice and alleging that key moments had been edited out.

He claimed Adam had been “abusive, aggressive and intimidating”, prompting David Haye to step in and accuse Adam of “playing the victim”.

“I don’t stand on someone being abusive, aggressive and intimidating!” Jimmy shouted. “You showed none of the C bombs.”

Ant pushed back, saying he did not view Adam’s behaviour as intimidating and reminding Jimmy: “I was there.”

Adam responded by insisting he had apologised several times, saying: “I’ve apologised to Jimmy on many occasions. That’s how I’ve ever shown myself off. I apologise and I am sorry.”

Sinitta stormed off, followed by Gemma Collins (Credit: ITV)

David continued, claiming the edit had not reflected everything that happened, while Jimmy called for unseen footage to be shown.

As tensions peaked, Sinitta stood up and walked off, with Gemma Collins following shortly after.

Once calm was restored, Ant and Dec revealed Adam as the winner. Despite the victory, he appeared eager for the night to end.

Viewers reacted in disbelief, with many describing the live final as chaotic viewing.

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