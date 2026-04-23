David Haye lets rip at I’m A Celebrity co-star Adam Thomas in explosive interview: 5 new accusations

David Haye has reignited his bitter feud with Adam Thomas, launching a brutal attack on his I’m A Celebrity South Africa co-star in a new interview.

The former world heavyweight champion didn’t hold back as he addressed their on-screen clash, making a string of savage comments about the actor’s health, behaviour and personality.

David insisted his behaviour was just ‘banter’ (Credit: ITV)

David Haye says he ‘couldn’t care less’ about Adam Thomas’ illness

Speaking out, David addressed Adam’s psoriatic arthritis diagnosis – after the soap star struggled in camp.

However, he appeared dismissive of the condition.

“I didn’t know about it, but I couldn’t care less. Everyone’s got something. If you go to the doctor and say, I don’t feel well because of this, that, the other, they’ll prescribe you something, give you some pills, and now you’ve got this thing to hold on to. So any situation that might be uncomfortable, you go: ‘Look, I’ve got this doctor’s note’ and they’ll all feel sorry for me.”

He also suggested Adam exaggerated feeling unwell to avoid a trial, claiming he was “jumping around, dancing” beforehand and “didn’t like the sound” of the challenge.

David branded Adam ‘weak’ following their clash (Credit: ITV)

Brands Adam ‘weak’ and ‘soft’ after jungle row

Addressing accusations of bullying, David denied any wrongdoing and insisted his behaviour was “just banter”.

“If a few comments breaks him, how soft is he? How weak, how brittle-spirited is he? If that’s what breaks him, obviously it means he comes from a very soft, padded lifestyle.”

His comments come despite hosts Ant and Dec previously admitting they found the scenes “uncomfortable” to watch.

Adam struggled in camp, but David claims he was ‘putting it on’ (Credit: ITV)

‘Chihuahua’ jibe and ‘feminine’ dig

David also took aim at Adam’s social media clips, after being shown videos of him dancing with his brothers.

He described the footage as “feminine” and compared Adam to a small dog.

“I’ve got a really cute little chihuahua, so beautiful. And she’s not a guard dog, she doesn’t do anything other than just comfort you. Adam’s like a kind of chihuahua. I’m more of a doberman or a boxer or a pitbull or something. He’s the chihuahua.”

Adam recently opened up about the impact of the show (Credit: YouTube)

Claims Adam ‘doesn’t need therapy’

After Adam revealed he sought therapy following his time on the show, David again dismissed his struggles.

“He doesn’t need therapy,” he said, adding that the actor should instead “do some push-ups” and spend time around “powerful” men.

David also weighed in on Adam’s row with Jimmy Bullard (Credit: ITV)

Suggests Adam ‘broke character’ during row

David also claimed Adam was “playing a role” during his time in camp – and alleged he “broke character” during his explosive row with Jimmy Bullard.

He suggested the footage shown on TV didn’t tell the full story.

“It was a lot more intense,” he claimed, adding that viewers “didn’t really see what happened”.

“I can guarantee you Adam was absolutely gutted that he broke character and went out there and yapped.”

Read more: Jimmy Bullard reveals he’s made a big decision about Friday’s I’m A Celebrity final

I’m A Celebrity South Africa continues tonight (April 23) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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