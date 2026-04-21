David Haye reveals why he clashed with I’m A Celebrity co-star Adam Thomas and warns ‘what’s still to air will speak for itself’

David Haye has broken his silence on his clash with Adam Thomas in I’m A Celebrity South Africa – and hinted there’s more drama still to come.

The former boxer, who has already apologised to Adam following filming, has now shared his side of the story after their tense fallout in camp.

David Haye has addressed his clash with Adam Thomas (Credit: ITV)

David Haye addresses Adam Thomas row on I’m A Celebrity South Africa

Tensions between David and Adam Thomas escalated last week after Adam said he felt too unwell to take part in a Bushtucker Trial.

David responded by branding him “useless” – comments that sparked backlash from viewers.

Speaking to ITV after his exit, David insisted there’s no lingering animosity.

“No bad blood from my side,” he said.

He went on to explain that his reaction was shaped by his own background, adding: “I’ve been immersed in tough boxing gyms since I was 10 years old… pushing myself to the limits physically and mentally.

“So when a grown man tells me that a fun TV show – where we’re being paid handsomely every single day – is the hardest thing he’s ever been through, it’s just not a frequency I recognise.”

David also claimed he was “actually on my best behaviour in there”.

Adam previously said the experience left him ‘broken’ (Credit: ITV)

‘What’s still to air will speak for itself’

Despite the backlash, David hinted that viewers haven’t seen the full story yet.

He revealed he has since spoken to Adam, saying: “I’ve said my piece.”

But he then added cryptically: “Some of what’s still to air will speak for itself. I’ll leave it there.”

Adam previously told fans that the experience had “broken” him at times. However, he confirmed that David has apologised and that he’s now moved on.

I’m A Celebrity South Africa airs weeknights at 9pm on ITV1.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity rocked by shock medical exit

So what do you think of David’s comments? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.