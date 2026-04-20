I’m A Celebrity star Adam Thomas’ heartbreaking statement in full as ‘bully’ David Haye issues apology

Adam Thomas has revealed that David Haye has apologised to him following their tense clash on I’m A Celebrity South Africa, after admitting the boxer “broke” him during their time in camp.

Taking to social media last night (April 19), Adam opened up about the impact of their on-screen fallout, revealing things were far more intense than viewers realised.

David later apologised to Adam after their clash (Credit: ITV)

David Haye apologises after ‘breaking’ Adam

“He broke me in there, he pushed me to my limits,” Adam said candidly, reflecting on the I’m A Celebrity South Africa experience.

However, he confirmed the pair have since had a conversation away from the cameras – and David has said sorry.

“I’ve told David this and he’s apologised and that’s that. I’ve moved on now, I’m not one to hold a grudge,” Adam – who suffers from psoriatic arthritis – added, making it clear there’s no lingering bad blood between them.

Adam admitted he struggled during his time in camp (Credit: ITV)

Adam Thomas supported by his famous brothers

Adam’s emotional post sparked a wave of support – especially from his family.

Brother Ryan Thomas kept things light-hearted, joking: “I would like to say I would stick up for you in there but he’s not the guy to pick a fight with! We need to give @tonybellew a call bro.”

Twin brother Scott Thomas, meanwhile, shared a more heartfelt response, admitting he found it difficult to watch.

“I wish I could have been there for you my brother… it makes me so angry that you went through that,” he said. “But I’m so proud of how you’ve come out the other side – stronger than ever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Thomas (@adamthomas21)

‘I’ve moved on’

Despite the difficult experience, and viewers’ claims that David’s behaviour was ‘bullying’, Adam said he has chosen to focus on moving forward.

Thanking fans for their support, he added: “We all face people and situations that try to break us, but sometimes those moments are what rebuild you stronger than ever. Be kind.”

Read more: Unsettling reason David Haye ‘threw’ I’m A Celebrity South Africa trial

I’m A Celebrity South Africa airs weeknights at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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