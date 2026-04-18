I’m A Celebrity backlash as David Haye labelled ‘uncomfortable to watch’ and Ofcom complaints pour in

I’m A Celebrity star David Haye has sparked a wave of backlash from viewers, with many accusing him of “bullying” fellow campmate Adam Thomas during Friday night’s show.

The former boxer was branded “uncomfortable to watch” by fans tuning in on April 17, with some even threatening to take their complaints to Ofcom over the scenes.

Adam wasn’t feeling well on the show (Credit: ITV)

Adam Thomas and David Haye clash on I’m A Celebrity

Tensions between Adam and David flared once again in the latest episode, as David took issue with Adam sitting out of the day’s trial due to feeling unwell.

As soon as the trial was announced, David put Adam forward without hesitation. The pair had already clashed the day before after Adam secretly took chocolate from a banquet to share with campmates, leaving the group with less food and frustrating David.

Despite joking that he would win 10 stars, Adam made it clear he wasn’t up to taking part in the trial. That decision didn’t sit well with David, who snapped: “Why don’t you do it? Are you that guy that you palms on to a girl on her birthday? It’d be amazing if you got off your arse and did something.”

Other campmates quickly stepped in, urging David to show some understanding, but he continued to vent, saying he didn’t like people who “didn’t do anything” or were “useless”.

David came under fire (Credit: ITV)

David slammed over ‘uncomfortable’ viewing

The scenes didn’t go unnoticed by viewers at home, who took to social media to share their frustration, with some calling for official complaints to be made.

“Ofcom, just better get ready because I just know everyone’s reporting a complaint right now,” one fan tweeted.

“We better go to Ofcom and report that toxic behaviour. Shouldn’t be allowed on national television,” another wrote.

“If this were live, the Ofcom complaints to get David Haye off the show would be through the roof. His behaviour towards Adam, nah!” a third added.

Others echoed similar sentiments, with one viewer saying: “I really like Adam, and David is not bantering anymore, it feels uncomfortable to watch.”

David came under heavy fire (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star David Haye criticised over treatment of Adam Thomas

The criticism continued to mount as more viewers weighed in on the situation.

“Honestly, it’s getting so uncomfortable watching David now,” one person said.

“I dunno if it’s David “banter” or if he’s just not a nice person. He doesn’t give Adam a break, and it’s starting to get uncomfortable to watch…,” another added.

“David’s making me so uncomfortable now,” a further comment read.

As the reaction grows, some fans are now urging producers to intervene, with one writing: “Enough is enough now when it comes to David, producers need to step in @ITV #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity The guy is vile.”

Another viewer added: “David is bullying Adam now. Enough is enough, ITV. Voting someone off should not be the prerogative of one camp member. David Haye should have gone home. His attitude towards women is unacceptable, and his bullying of Adam is nasty. Get him out now.”

Read more: Real reason I’m A Celebrity star Gemma Collins didn’t leave the South Africa jungle

I’m A Celebrity continues on Monday, April 20 from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.