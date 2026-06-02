‘Public transport? No chance!’: Five times Rebekah Vardy proved she’s out of touch with fans as reality show The Vardys lands on ITV

Rebekah Vardy insists she and husband Jamie are “just a normal family” in their brand new ITV reality series The Vardys.

However, viewers watching the opening episode may have raised an eyebrow or two at some of the comments that followed.

The new show follows the famous couple as they prepare to leave Lincolnshire behind and start a new life in Italy with their five children.

It comes after footballer Jamie’s move to from Leicester FC to Italian side Cremonese.

Jamie and Rebekah Vardy made their reality show debut tonight in The Vardys (Credit: ITV)

As Jamie focuses on football, Rebekah takes charge of finding a new home and schools for the children in the Lombardy region.

But despite her claims of being a “normal mum”, a few moments in episode one left fans with a glimpse into a rather different lifestyle…

1. Rebekah Vardy: AKA Gym Bunny

Many people struggle to fit a workout into a busy week.

Not Rebekah.

The reality star revealed she spends plenty of time in the family’s private gym, which is packed with equipment and sits just steps from their home.

She explained: “I am literally in the gym five or six times a week. I love to keep fit but it’s also good for releasing endorphins and a mental break from everything that’s going on.”

While many parents squeeze exercise around work and family commitments, Rebekah clearly has a different set up.

2. Not the stables?!

Moving house can be a daunting prospect for any child.

For the Vardy children, though, one concern stood out above the rest.

Discussing the move, Rebekah recalled: “Then the questions arise like, ‘Where are we going? Are we going to have to leave our schools? Are we going to have to leave our house?’

“Olivia’s first thing was, ‘Are we going to have to leave the stables?’ And then it was, ‘Are we going to have to leave the bar?’ And I’m like, why’s a five year old saying, ‘Are we going to have to leave the bar’?!”

Rebekah turned her nose up at a £13k a month house (Credit: ITV)

3. House of horrors

Rebekah heads to Italy with friend Elio to begin searching for the family’s next home.

Unfortunately, the first property fails to impress.

“With no disrespect to the owner, it smelt mouldy, it looked so dark and there were things that were broken,” she said. “I’m not being a diva but the garden looked like a graveyard.”

Rebekah later added: “I love Elio and thank god he is with me, because it’s his job to stop me losing my absolute mind while Jamie is off doing football stuff.”

Then came the detail that really caught attention.

Looking around the property, Rebekah quietly asked: “How is this 13 grand a month?”

Yes, £13,000. Every month.

4. Public transport

Finding school places for four children proves one of the biggest challenges of the move.

At one stage, an admissions officer suggests that Taylor could attend a school in the city and travel independently.

The suggestion does not go down well.

“Taylor is old enough to get public transport,” the adviser explains.

Rebekah’s reaction is immediate.

She throws her hands to her face and responds: “[Bleeping] no chance!”

Speaking later, she added: “That’s just not going to happen, is it? Like, I am their transport. I am their private chauffeur, I am their taxi.”

The suggestion of public transport was too much for Rebekah (Credit: ITV)

5. Private jets and skiing

The episode ends with Rebekah and the children travelling to Italy to visit Jamie before the full relocation takes place.

Viewers watch the family arrive with large suitcases before boarding a private jet for the trip.

After landing, they continue their journey through Italy by private car while taking in the scenery.

Looking ahead to life abroad, Rebekah tells daughter Sophia: “There’s so many good things [about Italy]. And then in winter we’ll be able to ski.”

From private gyms and stables to private jets and ski trips, it’s fair to say the Vardys’ version of “normal family life” may look a little different to most people’s…

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