Katie Price hit by fresh family turmoil as father-in-law ‘jailed in same Dubai prison as Lee Andrews’

Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews’ arrest reports have taken another twist, with claims that Lee’s father is now in the same Dubai prison as him.

Reports reveal that Peter Andrews was taken to Al Awir prison in Dubai. A third party allegedly reported him to authorities.

Reports also claim father and son have seen each other behind bars. Those same reports say both men face fraud allegations.

Katie’s personal life continues with more drama (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews in same Dubai prison as his dad

Earlier this week, reports said Lee was back behind bars after an alleged arrest over unpaid debts and is trying to raise money to clear those debts.

He reportedly hopes that will help secure his release. Metro also said he is facing extradition proceedings.

A source told The Sun that Katie has reached “the end of her tether” after weeks of turmoil surrounding her husband.

“It is quite astonishing – you really couldn’t make this up,” the source said.

“Both Lee and his dad are now behind bars in the same prison.

Katie Price marriages: key relationship timeline Katie Price has had multiple marriages during her time in the public eye.

Her former husbands include Peter Andre, Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler.

Her relationship with Lee Andrews is presented in the documentary as her fourth marriage.

The programme shows family members reacting to how quickly the wedding happened.

Katie describes the relationship with Lee as the “healthiest” she has had.

“Lee maintains his innocence and is hoping to pay off his outstanding debts and get out as quickly as possible.

“He hopes to return to the UK and start his life afresh.”

The insider also claimed that friends have urged Katie to walk away from the relationship. They say the situation keeps getting worse.

Reports say Lee still hopes to return to the UK and reunite with Katie. This latest twist has reportedly added more strain to the relationship.

The latest claims deepen an already complicated legal saga. Public details remain limited, and the full legal position is still unclear.

That caution matters here. These are reported allegations, and Katie has not publicly commented on the latest claims about Lee or Peter Andrews’ alleged imprisonment.

ED! has contacted Katie’s reps for comment.

A puppy row is adding even more pressure

In other drama, Lee’s former partner, Dina Taji, has claimed she rescued the £2,000 dog he bought with his wife, Katie, after alleging the animal had been left with a pet sitter.

Last month, concern was sparked after it emerged that Katie and Lee had purchased a male pomsky, despite Katie previously facing criticism over her treatment of animals.

Dina has since taken to Instagram to claim she stepped in to rescue the dog after learning it had allegedly been abandoned at a pet sitter’s home. The claims come as sources say Katie is now desperate to reunite with the pet and have it brought to the UK.

Dina later shared a video in which she appeared to refer to Lee’s latest spell behind bars, saying: “I want to hear your opinion of this dog I brought home because I’m getting a lot of messages and I’m starting to learn a lot of things that I didn’t know before.”

Although she did not identify Lee by name, Dina referred to him only as “this person” before adding: “I thought, ”I need to save this dog now this person is in jail.”’

‘I’m always gonna do what’s best for the animal’

She also revealed she had received messages asking her to send the dog to the UK, but explained she did not know the individual, believed to be Katie, well enough to agree.

“I’m always gonna do what’s best for the animal and the person who wants me to send the dog to the UK I don’t know them,” she said.

“So, all of this information I’m starting to receive I need to investigate it. I need to understand what is going on.

“We need to make sure that these are reliable people that are not going to neglect, abuse, or abandon the pet.”

In the comments beneath the post, Dina further claimed that the dog had been “abandoned with a pet sitter.”

She added: “I do not have any contact with that person what so ever and I never will. I just wanted to make sure the dog was safe after I heard what happened.”

Meanwhile, sources have claimed Katie remains determined to have the dog returned to her in the UK.

Read more: Katie Price’s stepdad launches scathing attack on Lee Andrews claiming he’s ‘pretending’

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