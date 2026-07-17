Emmerdale fans defend Serena as she leaves after another shock revelation

Emmerdale’s latest episode (Friday, July 17) saw Serena Sugden leave the village after Chas Dingle uncovered the truth about her connection to John Sugden.

With Aaron Dingle already suspicious about Serena’s reasons for returning to the Dales, Chas decided to investigate further and warned him that his concerns may have been justified.

The pair then got hold of Serena’s phone and discovered a revealing photo that appeared to prove she hadn’t been completely honest. The discovery led to Serena being forced to leave the village, but viewers are still firmly on her side.

Serena had met up with John in December (Credit: ITV)

Serena’s secret exposed in Emmerdale

In tonight’s episode, Serena offered to help Robert on the farm before she was called away to deal with something else. Aaron remained convinced that she couldn’t be trusted. Although, Robert tried to reassure him that Serena wasn’t another version of John.

Chas soon stepped in to help Aaron uncover the truth. After calling Serena into the back room of the Woolpack, she questioned her about her reasons for staying in the village.

Serena insisted that she had good intentions. She explained that she missed being around her family. And, she wanted the chance to build a proper relationship with Robert and Sarah.

However, Chas wasn’t convinced. She later contacted Aaron to tell him that his worries about Serena were not unfounded.

The pair eventually took Serena’s phone and showed Robert what they had discovered – a photo of Serena and John together. The picture had been taken in December 2025. This meant that Serena had not been truthful about how close she was to John.

In reality, she had been with him while he was on the run for Nate’s murder.

Serena tried to explain that she kept the photo hidden because she didn’t want to hurt Robert. But, he struggled to accept her explanation.

Before long, Serena was sent away from the village.

Serena was forced to leave (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans continue to defend Serena as she leaves

Although the villagers have now lost faith in Serena, many Emmerdale fans are refusing to turn against her. Viewers still want the character to remain in the Dales and don’t believe she has done enough to deserve being pushed out.

Fans have pointed out that Serena didn’t know Robert when the photo was taken and feel she is being judged too harshly.

One fan on X commented: “And still Serena Sugden has done not a single thing wrong! My innocent Queen always!”

Another person gushed: “SERENA SUGDEN I STILL LOVE YOU.”

A third fan shared: “I’m off work today but was still up early to watch Emmerdale. I think I’m one of the few of actually likes Serena and wants her to stay.”

But with Serena’s lies now out in the open, are fans right to stand by her, or is this another sign that she can’t be trusted?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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