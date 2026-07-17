EastEnders fans rage as Zoe leaves Walford weeks before her final exit airs

EastEnders fans were left unimpressed during Friday’s (July 17) episode as Zoe Slater revealed she would be leaving Walford for a few weeks to visit family.

The news comes amid reports that Michelle Ryan has decided to leave the soap once again, with Zoe reportedly set to be killed off in a major upcoming exit storyline.

With Zoe now expected to have limited time on screen before her dramatic departure, viewers have shared their disappointment over how quickly things appear to be moving.

Zoe’s off to visit family (Credit: BBC)

Zoe Slater’s EastEnders exit

Tommy Moon was left anxious tonight after seeing Joel Marshall back on the Square. He feared that Joel could cause trouble now that he had changed his ways.

Zoe and Alfie Moon reassured Tommy that, even if Joel did have something to say, it would not change the fact that Tommy had made the right choices and become a better person.

Zoe then revealed that she was heading away from Walford for a few weeks to visit Lynne Slater. She would be helping her look after her new puppies.

She also invited Tommy to come with her. Zoe told him that once they returned to Walford, he would be ready to stand up to Joel.

However, Zoe’s short break away comes after reports claimed Michelle Ryan has already filmed her final scenes for the soap.

A source told The Sun that Zoe’s exit will air on screen in the coming months, saying: “Michelle’s long-awaited return has been somewhat flat and lacklustre.

“There’s been a backlash about her comeback, leaving some fans disappointed with her on-screen presence.

“There has been some disappointment backstage that the return was shortlived as everyone loved the Zoe Slater’s historic moments.”

Fans aren’t happy with how things are playing out (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders viewers question Zoe Slater’s reported upcoming death

Following Zoe’s temporary departure, fans have taken to social media to vent their frustration over her storyline.

Many viewers had hoped to see more of Zoe before her reported death, with some feeling that her final moments in Walford could now feel rushed.

One fan commented: “Zoe having a break when she’s being killed off in a few weeks time, oh this is going to be such a rushed exit.”

Another person complained: “Zoe’s exit has been filmed yet she’s going to Lynne’s for weeks before it? How quick is she going to go? She’s just going to come home & get hit but a bus at this rate. As a consolation, can she bring home a puppy & call it mini Zoe? Kat can keep it as a tribute.”

A third person wondered: “Offscreen death?”

Another viewer moaned: “So they’re killing off Zoe instead of that creep Joel? What?”

A final person added: “Why does Zoe have to leave this time (I know it’s holiday but still).”

Read more: Who’s leaving, joining and returning to EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs weeknights on BBC One at 7.30pm, however, check up-to-date schedules during the World Cup for the current airing pattern.