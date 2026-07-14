Jessie Wallace ‘set for EastEnders break’ as Kat Slater faces devastating Zoe news

EastEnders star Jessie Wallace is reportedly set for a short break from the BBC soap later this year.

The actress, who has played Kat Slater for more than two decades, is said to be stepping away from Walford temporarily as she takes on a festive stage role. The reported break also comes as speculation continues over Kat’s future following claims that daughter Zoe Slater is set to be ‘killed off.’

Kat will be briefly heading off (Credit: BBC)

Jessie Wallace to ‘take break’ from EastEnders as Kat Slater

According to The Sun, Jessie Wallace will take a temporary break from EastEnders over the festive season to star in pantomime.

She is due to play villain Captain Hook in New Wimbledon Theatre’s production of Peter Pan this Christmas.

The panto run is scheduled to take place between December 2026 and January 2027.

A source told the publication: “Jessie will be taking a short break from the soap to appear in panto.

“Bosses agreed to the short break because it’s over Christmas and won’t hugely affect filming.

“It’s a huge bonus for Jessie. She’s one of the show’s biggest names and can command huge fees for panto appearances.”

Zoe will be ‘killed off’ in the coming months (Credit: BBC)

Kat set for heartbreak as Zoe Slater is set to be ‘killed off’

The reported break follows recent claims surrounding the future of Kat’s daughter Zoe Slater.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Michelle Ryan had filmed her final scenes, with Zoe said to be facing a permanent exit after being ‘killed off.’

Michelle reportedly decided to leave the soap, with bosses then opting to write the character out for good.

How Zoe dies has yet to be revealed, although her final scenes are expected to air over the coming months.

If the reports prove true, Kat will be left devastated by the loss of her daughter, and it’s possible the storyline could link to her own brief spell away from Albert Square.

A source told The Sun: “Michelle’s long-awaited return has been somewhat flat and lacklustre.

“There’s been a backlash about her comeback, leaving some fans disappointed with her on-screen presence.

“There has been some disappointment backstage that the return was short-lived as everyone loved the Zoe Slater’s historic moments.”

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Joel is attacked, Lauren kisses Mark and Ian faces jail

EastEnders usually airs weeknights on BBC One at 7.30pm, however, check up-to-date schedules during the World Cup for the current airing pattern.