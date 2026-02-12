Chrissie Watts’ return to Walford was never going to be quiet, and in today’s EastEnders, she proved exactly why.

Within minutes of coming face-to-face with Kat Moon, old tensions exploded and the fallout could change everything for Zoe.

With Alfie jetting off to see Spencer on the other side of the world, it was down to Jake and Kat to confront Chrissie and push for a confession over Anthony’s death.

And they were not wasting any time.

Jake waited for Chrissie to turn up in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Chrissie made her comeback

Jake was clearly on edge as he waited in the park to see his ex for the first time in months. Unbeknownst to Chrissie, Kat was hiding nearby, determined to hear every word.

When Chrissie finally arrived, the awkwardness quickly gave way to a surprisingly warm catch-up as the pair reflected on where their relationship went wrong. But Jake had come prepared. While they talked, he secretly recorded the conversation on his phone.

The mood shifted when Jake steered the conversation towards Jasmine and Christmas Day. Then came the big question. Had Chrissie killed Anthony?

Chrissie was stunned. She insisted it would be madness to murder someone she did not even know, especially with the risk of ending up back behind bars. As she laid out her reasoning, it began to dawn on Jake that she might be telling the truth.

Just as he started to accept that Chrissie was not responsible, Kat stepped in.

Furious and desperate for justice for Zoe, she demanded Chrissie confess. When Chrissie stood firm, Kat called the police.

Realising Kat was targeting the wrong person, Jake grabbed her phone and flung it into the pond. He and Chrissie made a quick getaway, leaving Kat back at square one in her bid to free her daughter.

Kat and Chrissie had a huge confrontation (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Chrissie finally faced Kat

Later, emotions were running high as Chrissie and Jake shared a heart-to-heart in the car. Jake admitted he still loved her and said he believed she had nothing to do with Anthony’s death.

The pair then headed to The Vic for a drink, but Chrissie had unfinished business. She went upstairs to confront Kat directly.

After sharp exchanges and some brutal honesty on both sides, it was Chrissie who pieced together what really happened the night Anthony died.

While Kat has spent weeks convinced of one version of events, it took Chrissie only moments to look at it differently. If Zoe did not kill Anthony, and Chrissie certainly did not, then the only other possibility was Jasmine.

Kat was left reeling as the theory landed. Could they have been looking in the wrong direction all along?

Jasmine comes back to face Chrissie in EastEners next week (Credit: BBC)

More drama to come next week

Determined to get answers, Kat follows a tip-off from Chrissie to track Jasmine down. She brings her back to The Vic, where Jake and Chrissie are waiting.

Jasmine is visibly shaken when she sees Chrissie and quickly realises Kat has teamed up with her former rival to bring her back to Walford.

As the week unfolds, Jasmine is set to be arrested for Anthony’s murder. The big question now is whether anyone will believe she acted in self-defence.

Read more: Mark Jr affair ‘sealed’ as fan theory ties his return to EastEnders flashforward