Sam Mitchell and Mark Fowler Jr took a huge risk in today’s EastEnders as they desperately tried to raise cash to pay off gangster Russell.

But with fresh spoilers revealing a terrifying kidnapping twist next week, things are about to spiral badly out of control for one Walford favourite.

Mark was fuming with Grant for meddling in his business (Credit: BBC)

Grant made things worse for Mark

Yesterday’s EastEnders saw Grant make things worse for Mark as he tried to reason with Russell.

It turned out the pair were old acquaintances. However, it was revealed that Grant had wronged Russell in the past by sleeping with his wife, so Russell doubled the debt. He also demanded the cash by the end of next week, or he’d kill Mark.

Today, Mark discovered that his dad had made things worse for him. After Russell threatened Vicki in her own home, Mark realised what Grant had done and had to confess to his sister that he now owed a whopping £200k.

Grant vowed to sell his bar in Portugal to raise the cash Mark needed to pay off Russell. But it was too little too late for Mark, and he is now a dead man walking.

Sam had an idea to help Mark (Credit: BBC)

Sam and Mark joined forces in EastEnders

Seeing Mark in the pub, Sam suggested there could be a way to make some fast cash.

Mark was shocked when Sam said he should contact his friend who finds stolen cars to sell on. She said he could sell them through the car lot, and Lauren would be none the wiser. Mark wasn’t sure about conning Lauren, but realised he didn’t have much choice.

Mark was worried that with the legitimate cars he was getting for Lauren, she wouldn’t be interested in any others. So Sam said he should torch the vintage cars, leaving Lauren with an empty car lot and in need of cars.

Knowing he had no other option, Mark agreed. That evening, he went to a quarry and covered a classic car in petrol. As he set fire to the car, Sam stepped out from behind him – teaming up with her nephew to help him out of his drama.

But next week brings fresh trouble for the pair. And one of them might not make it out alive…

Sam and Mark torched the car (Credit: BBC)

More drama for Sam and Mark in next week’s EastEnders

Next week, suspicion starts spreading after news of the torched car reaches Walford.

Max becomes suspicious and questions Lauren, who is left completely confused by what has happened. She later confronts Mark for answers, but Sam steps in with a fake alibi and shifts the blame onto Max instead.

Lauren eventually turns on Max after Sam frames him, leaving him devastated by her accusations.

Meanwhile, Mark becomes increasingly desperate as Russell continues piling on the pressure. Although Grant offers him the money from selling his bar, Mark insists he will solve the problem himself.

But panic soon sets in after another chilling warning from Russell. Before Mark can finally accept Grant’s help, masked men suddenly bundle him into a car and drive him away from the Square.

With Russell seemingly ready to carry out his deadly threat, the Mitchells face a race against time to save Mark before events take a tragic turn.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: Walford says goodbye to Nigel, Mark is kidnapped and Oscar betrays Jasmine