Coronation Street fans fear Sam Blakeman is Theo’s killer after chilling ‘clue’ drops

Coronation Street viewers think they may have stumbled across a major ‘clue’ suggesting Sam Blakeman could be responsible for Theo’s murder, after a worrying series of scenes showed the youngster battling intense hallucinations.

This week’s episodes revealed that Sam has been seeing Will Driscoll, convinced the teen is appearing everywhere and out to get him, as his behaviour and mental state begin to rapidly unravel.

With Sam clearly spiralling, fans are now wondering whether this could also explain his emotional and confused appearance on the night Theo was killed.

Sam’s been having a hard time recently (Credit: ITV)

Sam Blakeman’s hallucinations in Coronation Street

This week has been especially difficult for Sam, who has been quietly struggling for some time before concerns about his mental health finally started to grow within his family.

After encountering Will Driscoll at school, Sam later came face to face with him again at the Red Rec.

Will accused Sam of ruining his life by exposing his relationship with Megan, leaving Sam terrified during the exchange. So shaken was he that he ran off and smashed his telescope into pieces.

However, Will could not have actually been there at all, as he was on his way to meet Megan in Paris at the time.

Last night (Wednesday, May 13), Sam experienced another frightening run-in with Will. This time, Will chased him down the ginnel until they both reached a dead end.

Sam then fought back, with viewers watching him physically clash with the Driscoll teen. It was only afterwards that it became clear Will was never there, with Sam instead fighting thin air and hallucinating the entire encounter.

Theo died during murder week (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory suggests Sam killed Theo Silverton

With Sam seen in a brief emotional moment during ‘murder week,’ and his hallucinations of Will now confirmed, some Coronation Street fans believe they may have worked out what really happened.

They think Sam may have mistaken Theo for Will, potentially leading to a fatal confrontation.

Taking to Reddit, one fan suggested: “Does anyone think it’s possible that Sam killed Theo? there was that random scene in the episode where the body was found of him sat on the floor crying, and then in today’s episode he had a fight with a hallucination.”

Another viewer backed up the idea, writing: “Yes! My money has been on Sam since the death of Theo. I think it’s possible given the fact he’s clearly struggling with psychotic episodes. I think he has either mistaken Theo for Will, or as you said, he climbed the scaffolding to hide from ‘Will.’ I’m just not sure how it would have played out once he got up there.”

A third fan added: “Interestingly just watched the scene of Sam ‘punching’ Will and the revealing shot being from the upper scaffolding just in view, I’m thinking it’s creeping up the list.”

It would certainly be a major twist if it came true. But, did Sam really kill Theo?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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