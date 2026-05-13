Emmerdale spoilers: Charity turns to Kim Tate after Todd’s terrifying ultimatum

Charity Dingle is running out of options in Emmerdale as Dr Todd tightens her grip and demands a huge £10k payoff to keep quiet about baby Leyla’s true parentage.

And after using Vanessa to prove just how far she is willing to go, Todd has made one thing crystal clear. She is not backing down.

With the pressure mounting fast, Charity is left scrambling for cash and next week she faces a heartbreaking decision in a desperate bid to protect her family and keep the secret buried.

Charity was horrified (Credit: ITV)

Dr Todd blackmailed Charity in Emmerdale tonight

Dr Todd recently inherited her father’s old house and now wants money to renovate it and start over. But after her divorce and forced early retirement, she has been left struggling financially.

So she has come up with a ruthless solution.

In Wednesday’s episode (May 14), Todd demanded money from Charity in exchange for keeping quiet about baby Leyla’s real parents.

At first, Charity refused to be intimidated and insisted nobody would believe Todd anyway. But Todd soon proved she meant business.

In full view of the Woolpack regulars, Todd kissed Vanessa, deliberately showing Charity that she had worked her way firmly into Vanessa’s life. Realising the threat was very real, Charity confronted Todd again and begged her to back off.

Todd made it clear she is in control here (Credit: ITV)

Todd holds the power

“I’m sorry, but why are you deluding yourself that you are in a position of strength?” Todd cruelly replied.

Charity initially offered her £1,000, but Todd quickly twisted the knife further by revealing just how much Vanessa had confided in her about Charity’s past and darkest secrets.

Furious, Charity lashed out, but Todd stopped her and warned: “I eat shabby little tarts like you for breakfast.”

Todd then explained that Jacob had forced her into early retirement, costing her a significant chunk of her pension, before issuing her terrifying ultimatum. Charity now has until tomorrow to come up with £10k or Todd will expose the truth and destroy Sarah and Jacob’s lives in the process.

Dr Todd still has the upper hand over Charity next week (Credit: ITV)

Charity forced to sell the Woolpack

Next week, Charity becomes increasingly desperate as she scrambles to raise the money quickly.

After being denied a loan extension, she finds herself with nowhere left to turn while Todd continues piling on the pressure.

Ruby expresses interest in buying Charity’s share of the Woolpack. Although Caleb is far less convinced and worries about the reaction from the village. Still, seeing how desperate Charity has become, he attempts to help.

Todd soon notices them talking. She later lets herself into Charity’s house, horrifying her by casually standing there holding baby Leyla.

Demanding answers about Charity’s conversation with Caleb, Todd then extends the deadline slightly, giving her one week to hand over the cash.

But the intimidation does not stop there.

Later, Todd joins Mack and Ross for a game of darts in the pub, making sure Charity sees exactly how easily she can insert herself into every corner of her life.

Charity attempts to stand up to her outside the toilets. But Todd quickly reminds her who really holds the power.

With time running out and options disappearing fast, Charity eventually turns to Kim Tate with a drastic proposal. She offers Kim half of the Woolpack at a discounted price in exchange for quick cash.

Kim agrees to think about it, but whether selling part of the pub will actually solve Charity’s nightmare remains to be seen. And with Todd already proving how manipulative she can be, there is no guarantee paying her off will end the blackmail at all.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!