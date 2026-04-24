Two theories over Emmerdale’s Dr Todd and Jacob as her troubling past revealed

Things took a dramatic turn for Jacob Sugden in Emmerdale as he realised he isn’t the only person to have suffered at the hands of Dr Todd. Despite that bombshell, he appeared to drop his complaint against her. Or at least, that’s what he wants her to believe.

With his ordeal far from over, viewers are now questioning what’s really going on. Many are also asking just how many others Todd may have targeted before Jacob.

Jacob discovered he is not Todd’s only victim (Credit: ITV)

Dr Todd’s troubling past comes to light in Emmerdale

Earlier this week, Todd uncovered the truth that the baby wasn’t Jacob’s, and it quickly became clear she intended to use that information to her advantage. Viewers suspected she would pressure Charity into intervening, and that is exactly what happened.

Charity urged Jacob to think about his family and reconsider moving forward with the complaint, suggesting it was not the right path.

Taking that on board, Jacob went to HR and withdrew his complaint. Carol admitted she was disappointed and revealed that Jacob was not the first to raise concerns about Todd. However, without him officially standing by his claim, there was little they could do.

It looked like the matter was settled. Jacob later confirmed his decision to Todd, who appeared satisfied and spoke about starting again once his paternity leave was over.

But there was an unsettling edge to the moment. After Jacob left, Todd told Manpreet: “Poor Jacob, little does he know his biggest lessons are still to come.”

Jacob told Dr Todd his decision in Emmerdale last night (Credit: ITV)

Fans convinced Jacob hasn’t told the full story

Viewers at home were quick to react, with many frustrated to see Jacob seemingly back down. Social media was filled with comments like “Don’t do it, Jacob,” alongside others branding his decision foolish.

Some also directed their anger at Charity, blaming her for persuading him to drop the complaint in order to keep the truth about the baby under wraps.

However, not everyone is convinced Jacob has truly given up. A number of fans believe he could be playing a longer game, pretending to drop the case while quietly working against Todd.

“I think he is just telling her he has and HR will be keeping an eye on her,” one viewer suggested, while another agreed with that theory.

Others went even further, speculating he might be gathering evidence behind the scenes. One fan wrote: “I think he is undercover for HR and he is gathering information… I think he will bring her down, but she will reveal he isn’t the father…”

At the same time, some viewers have been trying to piece together Todd’s past, questioning who else may have raised complaints about her and what that could mean for the storyline.

“Wonder did she ever abuse her Dad?” queried one. “I wonder if her dad made a complaint about her,” questioned another. “Interesting theory,” added a third.

Vanessa has no idea she’s all part of Todd’s plan (Credit: ITV)

Dr Todd ramps things up in next week’s Emmerdale

Looking ahead, the tension between Jacob and Todd is set to continue, especially as she becomes more involved in village life.

At the pub, Vanessa, Todd and Manpreet find themselves drawn into a doubles darts match when Mary pairs Todd and Vanessa together. While it appears light-hearted at first, Todd soon starts flirting with Vanessa, who seems completely unaware.

Todd then uses the opportunity to feed Vanessa misleading information about Jacob, continuing her pattern of manipulation. The following day, she spreads further untruths, quietly shaping how others see him.

With another darts match planned and Todd getting closer to Vanessa, the situation looks set to become even more difficult for Jacob. Whether he can find a way out from under her influence remains to be seen, but it’s clear this story is only just heating up.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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