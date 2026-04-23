Dr Todd has no intention of starting fresh with Jacob as she manipulates Vanessa into taking her side in Emmerdale

Jacob Sugden has made a huge decision in Emmerdale, pulling his complaint against Dr Todd and agreeing to wipe the slate clean. On the surface, it looks like a fresh start for the pair. But if you think that’s the end of the story, think again. There are already signs Todd has no intention of letting this lie, and Jacob could soon find himself right back in the firing line.

She even begins drawing Vanessa Woodfield into the situation as part of her next move. The question is, will Vanessa realise what’s going on before it’s too late?

Jacob told Dr Todd his decision in Emmerdale tonight (Credit: ITV)

Jacob drops complaint against Dr Todd in Emmerdale

When Todd uncovered the truth that the baby wasn’t Jacob’s, viewers immediately suspected she’d use it to her advantage. It didn’t take long for that theory to play out, as she subtly pressured Charity into persuading Jacob to back down.

Todd’s carefully worded suggestion left Charity in no doubt. Jacob’s complaint disappears and her secret is safe.

Faced with that choice, Charity spoke to Jacob and urged him to reconsider. She pointed out that with a family to think about, continuing the complaint might not be the best path forward.

Jacob listened. He went to HR and confirmed he was withdrawing his complaint, despite Carol admitting her disappointment and revealing others had also raised concerns about Todd. Without Jacob formally standing by his claim, there was little they could do.

Later, Jacob told Todd his decision in person. She appeared satisfied, suggesting they could start again once his paternity leave ended.

But the moment didn’t feel as resolved as she made it sound. As Jacob walked away, Todd turned to Manpreet with a chilling remark: “Poor Jacob, little does he know his biggest lessons are still to come.”

It was clear she wasn’t talking about fatherhood.

Todd uses Vanessa to get at Jacob (Credit: ITV)

Dr Todd targets Vanessa as her plan escalates

Next week, things remain tense between Jacob and Todd, especially as she becomes more embedded in village life.

During a trip to the pub, Vanessa, Todd and Manpreet find themselves teaming up for a doubles darts match after Mary pairs Todd and Vanessa together. What starts as harmless fun soon takes a turn, as Todd begins openly flirting with Vanessa, who seems completely unaware of her intentions.

Behind the scenes, Todd wastes no time using the situation to her advantage. She feeds Vanessa misleading information about Jacob, planting seeds that could easily grow into something more damaging.

The manipulation doesn’t stop there. The following day, Todd continues spreading her version of events, quietly influencing how others see Jacob.

With another darts match on the cards and Todd growing closer to Vanessa, the pressure on Jacob looks set to intensify. The big question now is whether he can escape her grip, or if this is only the beginning of a much bigger downfall.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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