Coronation Street fan theory predicts Sarah Platt baby twist with Gary as the father

Sarah Platt and Gary Windass are clearly harbouring a secret together in Coronation Street, but what exactly is going on between them?

At Bethany’s birthday meal last night (Thursday, June 4), Sarah was suddenly forced to leave after saying she wasn’t feeling well.

And now fans are asking whether there could be a very different reason behind her sudden illness, with a new theory suggesting she could be pregnant.

Sarah had to leave the meal early (Credit: ITV)

Sarah felt under the weather in Coronation Street

In yesterday’s episode on the cobbles, Sarah’s day took a worrying turn as she began feeling increasingly unwell during what was meant to be a family celebration.

Earlier in the day, Bethany headed to the salon for a birthday hair appointment with Maria, keen to mark the occasion properly. She later admitted she didn’t have much planned, and was left embarrassed when it emerged her own mum had forgotten her birthday, with Gail’s card only arriving through the post.

Gary stepped in and was quick to defend Sarah, becoming noticeably protective as tensions in the family rose. He urged everyone to ease off her, pointing out she had only recently suffered a head injury and was still recovering.

Later, at a last-minute birthday meal arranged by Nick, the family came together to celebrate Bethany. She opened her presents, including a late gift from Sarah, though she seemed more impressed with Jodie’s present.

However, things took a sudden turn when Jodie mentioned Theo’s murder. Sarah abruptly said she felt sick and excused herself, leaving the table and heading home early.

Once back at the house, Sarah was met with more drama when Kit arrived and told her about the discovery of Todd’s phone found in a skip at the builder’s yard. Despite feeling unwell and clearly shaken, Sarah still tried to defend Gary’s innocence, but Kit remained convinced he had killed Theo, leaving Sarah visibly unsettled and struggling to cope.

Could Gary be Sarah’s baby daddy? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory ‘works out’ Sarah is pregnant with Gary’s baby

Sarah and Gary are keeping secrets about the night Theo was murdered. And, both have been acting suspiciously. Jodie even overheard Sarah on the phone to Gary and suggested there was something going on between them.

Fans have been speculating for a while about whether Sarah and Gary slept together that night, and now, with Sarah feeling unwell and being unusually protective over Gary, a new theory has taken hold.

On X, one fan wrote: “Is Sarah pregnant? She’s not feeling well… But with Gary’s baby, if the rumours of an affair are true?”

If that turns out to be the case, it would send shockwaves through both Maria and Kit’s worlds. But, is Sarah really pregnant, and just what are she and Gary hiding?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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