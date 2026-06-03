Todd phone breakthrough leads to surprising Brody arrest in Coronation Street spoilers

Tonight’s Coronation Street (Wednesday, June 3) delivered a major breakthrough in the investigation surrounding Theo’s death, as police finally tracked down Todd’s missing phone. But it was the results of a forensic examination that left Lisa stunned and set the stage for a dramatic arrest.

Spoilers have already revealed that the discovery will have huge consequences, with Brody Michaelis soon finding himself in police custody.

Todd’s phone was found (Credit: ITV)

Todd’s phone discovery sparks new development

Earlier this week, Todd approached DS Connor-Swain in the hope of getting his phone back. He believed that it had been recovered from Theo after his death.

However, Lisa was surprised to learn that the phone had never been found on Theo’s body. This raised the possibility that someone had taken it following the incident.

Aware that the missing device could help Summer’s efforts to clear her name, Lisa began trying to trace it. In tonight’s episode, a member of her team revealed that the phone had been located in a local pawn shop, although police were still unable to identify who had sold it.

By the end of the episode, forensic testing on the phone had provided a crucial lead. Lisa was then handed the fingerprint results. She appeared shocked when she realised exactly who they belonged to.

Brody’s arrested by the police (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Brody Michaelis arrest

Coronation Street spoilers for the remainder of the week confirm that events quickly take a dramatic turn when Lisa arrests Brody on suspicion of theft.

The arrest comes after forensic evidence reportedly links him to Todd’s missing phone. This puts the teenager firmly at the centre of the police investigation. As Brody is taken away, Sally and Tim are left stunned by what they witness, while Kit grows increasingly worried about what could happen next.

The discovery raises fresh questions about Brody’s involvement and whether there is a wider connection to the circumstances surrounding Theo’s death.

With suspicion growing and pressure mounting, Brody finds himself under intense scrutiny as residents look for answers. At the same time, the mystery surrounding Theo’s murder continues to loom large over Weatherfield, with plenty of questions still left unanswered.

But is Brody really connected to Theo’s murder, or is there more to the story than meets the eye?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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