Coronation Street fans fear Dylan, Betsy and Brody are being drawn into Idris County Lines nightmare

Coronation Street fans have been left speculating over a worrying new storyline involving newcomer Idris Nazir and the Weatherfield teens.

Idris, who claims to be in the property business, has recently recruited Brody Michaelis to help him clear out a number of flats. However, Leanne already feeling suspicious about Idris and his potentially dodgy dealings. Fans are wondering whether Dylan, Betsy and Brody could be heading for real trouble.

Brody’s working for Idris (Credit: ITV)

Idris brings Brody into Coronation Street work

When Alya’s cousin Idris arrived at Speed Daal, Brody Michaelis had been on the lookout for a job opportunity.

After overhearing that Idris had taken on a property agency in Manchester, Brody quickly saw his chance to get some work and showed plenty of enthusiasm, eventually securing Idris’s number so they could talk further.

Later at The Kabin, Idris offered Brody some work clearing out flats and moving belongings. Brody got started straight away and seemed to enjoy earning money from it.

But with Brody suddenly splashing the cash, Leanne began to worry that Idris may have got the teenager involved in something that is not entirely above board.

Is Brody in trouble? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Idris County Lines storyline

As Brody becomes more involved in Idris’s ‘dodgy’ work, viewers have started to fear that Dylan and Betsy could also be drawn into the same situation. However, many believe this may not actually be about property at all.

Instead, Coronation Street fans are predicting a potential County Lines drugs storyline, with the Weatherfield teens unknowingly getting pulled into something much more dangerous.

One fan on Reddit suggested: “So Idris is clearly a bad guy given what we’ve seen of him so far and his instant romance with Leanne and Betsy and Dylan suddenly working at the restaurant makes me think he Idris will have Dylan and Betsy dealing drugs out of the restaurant setting up a story similar to April and Dylan on Emmerdale…”

Another person wrote: “I‘m thinking it will be a County Lines storyline. I didn’t mind the one they did on Hollyoaks but it went on for so long and I’m a bit sick of OTT misery on the show. I’m also keen for Brody to get more character development and for his relationship with Kit to be fleshed out, and I think a storyline like this would really impact that.”

A final viewer on X commented: “Just wondering. This flat that Idris has got Brody clearing up and painting,” They then suggested, “One stop drugs shop? Money laundering? Remember the £50 for Rita’s charity tin? That guy reeks of road man.”

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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