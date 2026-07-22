As fans connect Serena to Sadie, Emmerdale is testing their patience over big reveal and it needs to stop

In tonight’s episode (Wednesday, July 22), Serena went on a date with Ross in a bid to get closer to Home Farm. But with her true motives still unclear, fans are becoming increasingly desperate to find out exactly what she’s hiding.

Serena is a mysterious character (Credit: ITV)

Serena is hiding something

Serena Sugden’s past is still shrouded in mystery in Emmerdale, with viewers unsure how much of her story they can actually believe.

After lying to Robert about her history with John Sugden, fans have remained unconvinced by the explanation she eventually gave.

Serena recently admitted to Robert that John stayed with her family while he was on the run, with them only realising who he really was after seeing reports on the television when he disappeared.

She also revealed that she used to work in the police force before leaving the job, while promising Robert that she’d keep Vic’s involvement in John’s death a secret.

Earlier this week, Serena broke into Home Farm and stole one of Kim’s USB sticks containing files on the Tate family.

The following day, she got closer to Ross and began asking questions about Jamie Tate before secretly returning the USB by slipping it down the side of the sofa, leaving Kim convinced she’d simply misplaced it.

Tonight, Serena reluctantly went on a date with Ross despite clearly only using him to remain close to Home Farm. But what is she really after?

Serena’s secret needs to come out soon (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale viewers want Serena’s secret revealed

Fans have admitted they’re growing tired of constantly trying to work out Serena’s next move and are now calling for the soap to reveal what she’s hiding. Many also questioned whether she could be linked to Jamie Tate or even returning character Sadie King.

One fan on X commented: “How long will it take to find out what this chick, Serena is up to?”

Another viewer theorised: “Sooo is Serena working for A. Sadie… B They’ve said another Tate is coming …perhaps Jamie.. is she married to him?… Working with him or possibly Jean? What tangle web we weave…”

Others were far less impressed, with one fan admitting they needed to “stop watching this rubbish,” while another compared Serena to Coronation Street’s Jodie, writing: “Serena is becoming the equivalent of Jodie in Corrie… annoying and pointless.”

With Serena’s mystery continuing to rumble on, many viewers now feel Emmerdale needs to reveal the truth sooner rather than later. For now though, her real motives remain a mystery.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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