Coronation Street fan theory convinced Idris is hiding dark Ray Crosby connection

Idris Nazir made a striking arrival on Coronation Street on Tuesday, May 26, immediately making his presence felt as he revealed he was working in the property business and had taken control of an agency nearby.

Alya later explained to Adam Barlow that Idris had come from very little and had worked his way up to become a highly successful businessman, suggesting he had built his reputation through determination and hard graft.

However, despite his polished image, a new fan theory has already begun circulating suggesting there could be something far more sinister behind his sudden appearance on the cobbles.

Idris turned up at Speed Daal (Credit: ITV)

‘Dodgy’ Idris wastes no time making his mark in Weatherfield

Weatherfield was introduced to its newest resident last night as Idris arrived. And, it did not take long for him to turn his attention to business matters.

His first stop was Speed Daal, where two troublesome customers were causing disruption for Leanne and Alya. Idris stepped in without hesitation, calmly and firmly escorting them out, instantly positioning himself as a man not to be crossed.

Alya was soon pleased to reveal that Idris is family, as he is the cousin of her late father Kal. Leanne was also impressed by his composed authority and confident presence.

Idris then shared details of his career in property, revealing he had recently taken over an estate agency ‘down the road.’ He was looking to establish a strong foothold in the local area.

Brody quickly took interest, sensing an opportunity and hinting at potential work connections.

Later, Adam Barlow voiced quiet reservations about Idris, though Alya dismissed the concerns. She insisted he was capable, loyal, and someone who had worked extremely hard to get where he is today. Even so, Adam remained unconvinced.

Tension rose further when Brody later saw Idris involved in a heated exchange over missing money with a distressed young man outside, suggesting his business dealings may not be entirely straightforward.

When Brody confronted him and asked outright if he was a gangster, Idris firmly denied it.

Ray wanted to destroy the Street (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory links Idris to Ray Crosby’s unfinished business

With suspicions already building around Idris, fans have begun questioning his true motives for arriving in Weatherfield, particularly given his involvement in property development.

Some viewers have been quick to recall another figure with similar ambitions – Ray Crosby. He previously attempted to redevelop parts of the Street by demolishing several iconic landmarks to build flats. His plans were ultimately halted following a public protest from residents.

Ray later left Coronation Street in 2021 after his crimes were exposed. These included bribery and his attempted rape of Faye Windass, as well as attempted murder of Debbie Webster.

Now, a new theory suggests Idris could be connected to Ray’s unfinished plans, potentially returning with a similar agenda.

One viewer posted on X: “Idris Nazir is in property developing, it would be an interesting twist if he’s revealed to be in cahoots with Ray Crosby. Ray hell-bent on revenge gets Idris to completely redevelop Weatherfield, which brings the community together to stop it.”

Weatherfield residents may soon find themselves facing fresh uncertainty over what Idris Nazir’s arrival could really mean for the Street.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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