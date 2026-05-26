EastEnders fans distracted by huge problem as Grant and Sam leave and Sharon returns

EastEnders delivered huge scenes tonight as Grant and Sam Mitchell made their exits from Walford, before Sharon Watts returned in another major comeback twist.

Viewers were thrilled to see the iconic character back on screen, but many fans have been left frustrated by how quickly Sam and Grant’s departures played out.

The Mitchell siblings were a hit with fans (Credit: BBC)

Grant and Sam leave Walford in dramatic EastEnders scenes

After taking the blame for torching the cars, Grant warned Max not to involve the police, insisting there would be a war if he did.

Lauren tried to smooth things over by getting Phil to pay for the damage, plus extra compensation. She then told Max the situation was sorted. But Cindy soon got involved and pushed Max not to let the Mitchells walk all over him.

Max then decided to call the police.

While Grant, Sam and Phil were enjoying a family roast dinner together, Mark rushed in with news that the police were on the Square.

Furious with her dad, Lauren stepped in to help Grant escape before the officers arrived.

As Grant packed in a panic, Sam suddenly decided she was leaving too. She booked herself on the flight to Portugal within seconds. But there was another problem when Grant realised he had forgotten his passport and had to return home.

Back at the house, Mark confronted Grant and the pair finally shared an emotional moment. Grant asking Mark to call him dad did not quite go to plan, but Mark did acknowledge everything Grant had done for him. It seemed there could finally be some understanding between them.

Sam then hurriedly said goodbye to Ricky through the car window. Lauren stalled the police and the distraction gave Grant enough time to jump in the car and race off to the airport.

Sharon arrived back to surprise Vicki (Credit: ITV)

Sharon Watts makes surprise return

Just as Phil was driving Grant and Sam away from Walford, another familiar face arrived. A black cab pulled up and Sharon Watts stepped out.

Sharon returned alongside son Albie ahead of Vicki’s wedding to Ross and headed straight to Kathy’s.

Vicki was struggling with wedding nerves when Sharon surprised her, promising there was no way she would miss her big day. The sisters were overjoyed to see each other again, with plenty of screaming and excitement as Sharon walked through the door.

Fans were delighted to see Sharon back in Walford. Many were saying they were “over the moon” over her return scenes.

Sam’s goodbye was pretty hurried (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans unhappy over Sam and Grant exits

Despite the excitement surrounding Sharon’s comeback, viewers were far less impressed with the way Sam and Grant were written out.

Fans quickly shared their frustration online, especially over Sharon missing the Mitchell siblings by minutes.

“Sharon just missing the Mitchell sibs is a crime,” wrote one viewer on social media.

Another said: “How can EastEnders see the scenes between Phil, Sam and Grant and let any of them go? This is truly their destiny in every way. They’re growing old together but destined to do it without a partner because they can’t keep a relationship but the family sticks together.”

Many fans were especially upset over Sam’s rushed goodbye scenes.

“Sam deserved better,” one viewer commented.

Another added: “Sam getting a rushed exit and not even a goodbye to Denise scene.”

A third wrote: “That final moment between Ricky and Sam – Sam deserved more time to say goodbye to her son.”

Someone else agreed: “I really wish Grant would leave on his own and not take Sam with him.”

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week including the night that changes everything