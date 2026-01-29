With Joel’s trial over, Vicki faced her next challenge in today’s EastEnders (Thursday, January 29), when she was forced to pick between Ross and Zack.

After being aggressively questioned by Joel’s lawyer during her evidence, a shaken Vicki was convinced she could not face a second day in court.

Rattled by the suggestion that she somehow caused Joel’s hatred of women, she was ready to walk away for good. It was only a heartfelt conversation with Avani that gave her the courage to return and see the trial through.

Joel’s trial took a surprising turn

Back in the courtroom, Vicki delivered her evidence calmly and confidently, refusing to be rattled by the defence this time around.

Then it was Avani’s turn. Determined that Joel should face justice, she told the court how he filmed them having sex without her consent and later shared the footage online.

Avani explained that she believed Joel posted the video because he wanted a relationship, and she rejected him. Joel’s smug reaction pushed her too far, and she snapped, telling him it was nothing to laugh about before storming out of the courtroom.

Joel then took the stand himself and stuck to his familiar script, blaming everyone but himself. When he once again tried to point the finger at Vicki, Ross finally intervened.

Ross made it clear to the court that Vicki was not responsible and that the blame lay firmly with him and Joel. With the courtroom door slightly open, Vicki overheard Ross standing up for her, and the relief on her face said it all.

Soon after, Joel had a sudden change of heart, influenced by his dad’s words and an earlier meeting with Tommy. He changed his plea to guilty.

Joel was told he would be sentenced at a later date for the three crimes he committed. Before being taken back to prison, he shared an emotional hug with Ross and apologised for his actions.

Time to choose for Vicki in EastEnders

Ross saw Joel’s decision as a breakthrough and headed back to Albert Square feeling hopeful. Over at The Vic, however, the mood was mixed. As Kathy popped the champagne, Vicki made it clear she was not in the mood to celebrate, insisting that Joel was not evil, just lost.

With Ross absent, Zack seized the moment to talk to Vicki about their future. But his hopes were quickly dashed when she told him she loved Ross and saw her future with him.

When Ross arrived at the pub, Vicki ran straight to him, hugging him tightly and promising her support. Zack could only look on, heartbroken and left wondering where this leaves him.

More drama next week

And if that was not enough, next week’s spoilers reveal the drama is far from over. Ross is determined to move forward after Joel’s trial and makes a huge decision; he is planning to propose.

While Ross focuses on rebuilding his life, Vicki is left reeling after rejecting Zack. The pair share a charged moment, unaware that Mark has witnessed everything.

Mark later spots Ross leaving a jeweller’s and quickly realises what is coming. Hoping to warn his sister, he tells Vicki about the proposal plan, but her reaction stuns him. Matters only get more complicated when Vicki later sees Zack taking a mystery woman back to his flat, leaving her feelings in turmoil.

When Ross finally gets down on one knee, Vicki panics and drops a massive bombshell. But what could she possibly tell him?

What else happened in EastEnders today?

As well as Joel pleading guilty and Vicki breaking Zack’s heart, today’s EastEnders also saw Ravi turning to self-harm again after he left Avani down and missed her giving evidence in court.

Elsewhere, Bea showed her true colours when she set up a robbery to get a job at the Minute Mart, and Ian and Elaine’s ongoing feud took another turn when Elaine decided she was also going to run for the council.

