‘We don’t want it!’ slam EastEnders fans amid Zack and Vicki romance

Zack Hudson and Vicki Fowler shared a steamy kiss in EastEnders this week as she took comfort in her, uh, sister’s brother’s arms. This came after he leapt to defence after she attacked Damon, smoothing things over so she faced no consequences.

The pair then returned home, where Vicki opened up about her trauma after Joel’s attack. As Zack listened to her pain and worries, things heated up between the pair, and they began flirting.

And, as they took things to the hallway, Zack and Vicki shared a shocking kiss.

Kathy caught Zack and Vicki mid-kiss (Credit: BBC)

‘Please stop!’ beg EastEnders fans of Vicki and Zack kiss

Kathy arrived just in time to find Zack and Vicki kissing in the hallway. They claimed it had been but a moment of madness, but the moment was done. And Kathy wasn’t the only one horrified by Vicki and Zack’s actions.

“Vicki and Zack? Ugh please stop!” wrote one fan on X.

“Wrap up this Vicki and Zack nonsense, we don’t want it,” said another.

A third said: “Vicki and Zack give me the ick. Sharon is their sister its weird!”

“This Vicki and Zack stuff needs to stop and we can all pretend today didn’t happen,” said a fourth.

Where do you stand on Zack and Vicki’s romance?

Has the soap gone too far? (Credit: BBC)

Are Zack and Vicki related?

No, Zack and Vicki are not related by blood. While Sharon won’t be happy, neither Zack nor Vicki have any blood relatives in common.

Vicki is Sharon’s adoptive sister, with Dirty Den being her biological father. Zack, meanwhile, is Sharon’s brother, from her own biological father, Gavin. They’re both Sharon’s brother and sister, then, but not related to each other.

While that’s not going to stop viewers (or Sharon) from getting the ick, their romance is relatively fair game. But just because one can doesn’t always mean one should…

Where do you stand on a potential Zack and Vicki romance?

