Phillip Schofield gives Brits a ‘jumpscare’ as he fronts NHS campaign

Brits have been left shocked after spotting Phillip Schofield fronting a campaign for the NHS.

Phillip’s TV career effectively ended back in 2023 when he quit This Morning after it emerged that he’d had an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague.

Phillip Schofield gives NHS patients a ‘jumpscare’

In a new video posted on Instagram, one NHS patient was left stunned when he heard Phillip providing a voiceover for a video on diabetes at their local GP surgery.

In the video, the patient, Sam, can be seen sitting in the waiting room of his local GP surgery.

Schofield’s voice can clearly be heard in the background talking about diabetes and how the pancreas releases the right amount of insulin to allow glucose to reach cells throughout the body.

“If you have diabetes, this system doesn’t work,” Phillip can be heard saying.

Sam captioned the video: “So that’s what Phillip Schofield is doing now?”

Is Phillip doing work for the NHS? (Credit: Cover Images)

Phillip fronting campaign for the NHS

Speaking about the clip on his podcast, Embarrassing for No Reason, Sam said: “I was sat in the doctor’s, and they were playing a video about diabetes. I was like, ‘Wait a minute, I know that voice.”

He then re-shared the video clip. His co-host, Tatum, added: “That’s Phillip Schofield!”

“Why is Phillip Schofield on TV? Has he recorded this since the scandals? Or is this an old video that my doctors is still carting out?” Sam then pondered.

“I love the idea of like the NHS going ‘[bleep] the system, let’s book Phillip Schofield’, just going mental,” Tatum joked.

“I’ve got this nice little voiceover artist, actually, he’ll come in and do a job for us,” Sam added.

It’s unclear whether Phillip recorded the voiceover before the scandals, or whether it’s a new role he’s picked up since.

Phillip’s life has changed dramatically since his heyday on This Morning (Credit: Splash News)

Phillip Schofield reveals what life’s like three years on from scandals

Speaking out recently, Phillip opened up about what life is like three years on from the scandal that ended his TV career.

In an email to the MailOnline, he said: “Life is really calm and drama-free now. I decided a while ago that I just wanted a quiet life with family, friends I can trust, and my dog.

“Therefore, I keep my head down as much as possible. The past few years were, as you know, utterly brutal on so many levels. I came to terms with the fact that there was no way back,” he then said.

“I’ve got used to my new life, and I’m content with that and happy.”

According to the publication, Phillip remains close to his ex-wife, Stephanie Lowe. She reportedly still lives at their family home in Henley-on-Thames, where he visits regularly.

Read more: Amanda Holden shuts down co-star for mentioning arch showbiz enemy Phillip Schofield on-air

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