Rare glimpse into Cat Deeley’s life with two sons as she enjoys exotic holiday away from This Morning

Cat Deeley has shared a rare glimpse into her holiday with her two sons as she takes time off from This Morning.

The 49-year-old usually hosts the ITV daytime show alongside Ben Shephard. However, due to half-term across the UK, the pair have taken time off. This week, Sian Welby and Craig Doyle have stepped in for the time being.

Cat shares two sons — Milo, 10, and James, seven — with ex-husband Patrick Kielty. After 12 years of marriage, they announced they had split last July.

Cat is abroard with her sons (Credit: Instagram Story)

Cat Deeley on exotic holiday with sons

On her Instagram page, Cat has been documenting time with her sons. While she hasn’t confirmed where they are, she appears to be abroad in a hot, exotic location.

Yesterday (May 26), the former CD:UK presenter took to her Instagram Story and shared a photo of a stunning beach surrounded by a clear sky.

“Seafaring Captain’s and a Salty Seadog!” she captioned the pic.

Meanwhile, in another bit of content, Cat was lying down on the sandy beach with a pair of black sunglasses. Her seven-year-old son James appeared on her lap, having a rest while they were in the shade.

“Delicious sleeping babes,” she wrote.

Cat’s son rested on her in the shade (Credit: Instagram Story)

On her feed, Cat shared various images of the trio sailing a boat in the sea. Over the top of the post, she used Bad Bunny’s song NUEVAYoL.

“The Three Amigos!” she wrote with the hashtag “boymum.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cat Deeley (@catdeeley)

‘We are so blessed’

Fans rushed to the comments section, many who relate to Cat life as a mum to sons.

“Being a boy mum is just the greatest joy (even if they did suck the hydration out of us to bring them into this world),” one user wrote.

“Boy mum. We are so blessed,” another person shared.

“Have a great time. Enjoy,” a third remarked.

“Precious memories,” a fourth said.

Read more: Where is Cat Deeley? Clues emerge after sudden This Morning absence

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. We want to hear your thoughts!