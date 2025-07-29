Full statement as This Morning host Cat Deeley and husband Patrick Kielty announce shock marriage split

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty have announced they have split in a shock statement this afternoon (July 29).

The This Morning presenter – currently on her summer break – has been married to the Irish talk show host and comic since 2012. They share two young sons – James, seven, and Milo, nine.

Now, in a statement, they have announced their decision to separate.

Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley have announced they have split (Credit: Splash News)

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty split

Announcing the news in a statement to PA, Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty said in a joint statement: “We have taken the decision to end our marriage and are now separated. There is no other party involved.

“We will continue to be united as loving parents to our children and would therefore kindly ask for our family privacy to be respected.

“There will be no further comment.”

It’s the latest in Cat’s high-profile love splits. And comes after 12 years of marriage. And comes after cracks in their marriage were spotted.

The couple tied the knot in 2012 (Credit: Splash News)

Their ‘struggles’

Patrick Kielty previously revealed that he and wife Cat Deeley ‘struggled’ with their conflicting work schedules.

The TV power couple met on Fame Academy in 2002 and previously lived in the US. Cat and Patrick now live in London, from where Patrick commutes to Dublin to present The Late Late Show.

“There was a moment after Christmas that was tricky,” Patrick told the Times last year, meaning Christmas 2023. Cat’s show, So You Think You Can Dance, had started filming its 18th season in late December.

“She had to fly to Atlanta for seven weeks. There was a wee bit of a juggle there. But I think with all these things, as long as you have a routine, it doesn’t take as much fizz out of you as some people think.”

The juggle was real for the couple earlier this year when Patrick laid his mother to rest and Cat missed the funeral. Her rep said she remained in London so that she could be there for her boys before and after she started work on the ITV show.

They also previously raised eyebrows when they revealed that they sleep in separate beds.

