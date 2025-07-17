This Morning presenters Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard are heading off on their summer holidays today (July 17), with viewers less than impressed about their extended break.

Just like Lorraine Kelly and Susanna Reid, and Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield before them, Ben and Cat get to enjoy a six-week break from our screens.

This Morning presenters head off for summer break

Ben and Cat fronted their last This Morning of the summer today, before waving goodbye to viewers for the kids’ school holidays.

Cat does have kids of school age. She is mum to sons Milo, nine, and James, six, with husband Patrick Kielty. Ben, meanwhile, has two sons – Sam, 19, and Jack, 18 – with wife Annie.

Signing off at the end of the show, Cat shared: “See you in September, if you’ll have us!”

The presenting line-up for the summer has been announced, with the likes of Olivia Attwood, Sian Welby and Emma Willis set to hold the fort.

But even with that stellar line-up, viewers aren’t best pleased that Cat and Ben will be off our screens. Especially as Ben’s grown-up boys don’t really need much looking after…

‘Life of Riley, these two!’

“Last show for the rest of the summer?!” said one. “Total hours worked in a year for these two must be very low with a silly high amount of cash,” they added.

Another quipped: “Their last show before summer, Ben must be looking after the boys.” “I love how old school #thismorning is,” said another. “They’re having summer off even though kids’ holidays aren’t an issue.”

“Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley’s last day before their big summer break, £600,000 per annum for working four days a week for 2 1/2 hours per day, and having more holidays off a year than the school kids do!!! Life of Riley for these two!” said another.

“Will they get stand down pay during the break?” another asked.

“More holidays than school teachers but at least teachers are doing a full day’s work,” another complained.

‘You’d take that deal in a heartbeat’

However, others did defend the presenters. One pointed out: “We’ve been over this many times before… Cat and Ben are full-time. 40+ hrs a week. There is stuff they do behind the scenes like meetings etc.”

“I’m sure each and every one of you moaning about this would take that deal in a heartbeat,” another added.

“I suggest you go into journalism and acting school, spend many years without work, and then enjoy your big break when it happens,” said a third.

