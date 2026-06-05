Actor Anthony Head has died at the age of 72 as daughters pay heartbreaking tribute

Actor Anthony Head, best known for his memorable roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Ted Lasso, Merlin and Little Britain, has died at the age of 72.

The much-loved star, who famously played Rupert Giles in hit supernatural teen show Buffy the Vampire Slayer, passed away peacefully, his family has confirmed.

Tributes are already pouring in from heartbroken fans reflecting on the impact he had across some of television’s most popular shows.

Actor Anthony Head has died (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Anthony Head has died at the age of 72

His daughters, Emily and Daisy, announced the sad news in a statement released today. It comes after they heartbreakingly lost their mother Sarah Fisher last year.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our extraordinary father,” they said.

They added: “He passed away peacefully of complications due to pneumonia, surrounded by his family.

“It has been, and forever will be, an honour and a privilege to be his daughters, and to have witnessed firsthand the impact both he and his work have had on so many.”

The family also acknowledged the affection so many people held for the actor throughout his career.

They said they knew “how dearly he will be missed by friends, colleagues and fans of the show he was in”, adding that he “loved his job very much” and “always considered himself incredibly lucky”.

His daughters went on to say that while their loss is profound, his legacy will continue through the work he leaves behind. They also described themselves as fortunate to have watched him spend his life doing what he loved.

Tributes have poured in for Anthony Head (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans pay tribute to Anthony Head

Following the announcement, fans quickly took to social media to share their condolences and memories of the actor’s work.

One person wrote on X: “I can’t believe Anthony Head has died.”

Another said: “Anthony Stewart Head has tragically passed away at 72, he will be missed by many.”

A third added: “Anthony Head has passed away. Sending love to his family and friends at this time. #RestInPeace I know him for Merlin, Doctor Who and Ted Lasso.

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“Thank you for your work. Thank you for giving me and the world memories of your incredible work over the years. Will be missed.”

Someone else shared: “RIP Anthony Head. Will always know you as Giles from Buffy The Vampire Slayer.”

As tributes continue to arrive from fans, Anthony Head is being remembered for a career that spanned some of television’s most beloved series and left a lasting impression on audiences across generations.

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