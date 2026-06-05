This Morning viewers fume over woman’s treatment of her dog: ‘What has she done to that poor dog?’

ITV show This Morning viewers took to social media to slam a guest’s treatment of her dog.

Fans of the show hit out during a segment in which This Morning’s resident veterinary surgeon, Dr Scott Miller, gave viewers advice on their pets.

Dermot and Alison hosted a pet advice segment (Credit: ITV)

ITV viewers call in for pet advice on This Morning

One caller in particular got viewers talking during the pet advice segment on today’s show.

Caller ‘Janice’ rang up to complain that her “very naughty” pet pooch was ruining her love life.

A picture of Janice’s dog, a rescue toy poodle, appeared on screen, drawing a laugh from show host Alison Hammond, for the dog in question had bright purple ears and feet!

Explaining she’d had the pup for three years, Janice revealed: “He just does not like men.”

“Hence why I live on my own, he’s ruining my love life, and I have to hold him all the time because he goes for men.”

“He looks like a diva!” Alison chimed in.

The dog in question… (Credit: ITV)

Bizarre poodle appears on ITV This Morning

Dr. Scott was quick to point out that ‘Janice’s’ pet poodle is a rescue and “perhaps it was a gentleman who wasn’t very nice to your dog”.

“But that’s not a generalisation. Any good guy coming into your life will take time and introduce himself, in a very kind and generous way, to the point where your dog starts to love them just as much as he loves you,” he then said.

Dr. Scott went on to say that it “may never happen”, but advised her to encourage her gentleman friends to the bond with the dog with treats and toys.

“He’s probably just protecting you,” Alison pointed out.

“Absolutely. And there’ll be a bit of jealousy there too,” Dr. Scott added.

As Janice’s call ended, Alison expressed her “love” for the dog’s colours. “It’s everything,” Dermot added.

Fans slammed the dog (Credit: ITV)

Fans slam caller

However, viewers were far from sympathetic, with some left furious at what the caller had done to the dog’s coat.

Sharing a picture of the dog on Twitter, one viewer wrote: “I wonder why [the dog is ruining your love life] Janice, I wonder why?”

“What has she done to that poor dog, [bleep]?” another fumed.

“That poor dog,” a third wrote.

“Try treating your dog like a dog,” another said.

Read more: Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary head to a fish and chip shop as today’s This Morning guests are revealed

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

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