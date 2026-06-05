Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary head to a fish and chip shop as today’s This Morning guests are revealed

This Morning is back with another packed edition today, featuring celebrity guests, money making collectibles, pet advice and a special National Fish and Chip Day celebration.

The ITV daytime favourite returns from 10am with a line up designed to ease viewers into the weekend.

As usual on a Friday, Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard are taking a break from hosting duties.

This Morning will be hosted by Friday presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary today (Credit: ITV)

Instead, fan favourites Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will once again take charge of the famous sofa.

And with a trip to the local chippy on the cards, viewers may want to have lunch ready…

Who are the guests on This Morning today?

Today’s show welcomes the cast of Two Weeks in August, who will join Alison and Dermot to discuss the new BBC drama.

The series follows six university friends and their partners as they head to Greece for what should be a relaxing holiday. However, things quickly unravel as relationships are tested and long hidden tensions come to the surface.

The cast will be revealing more about the drama’s twists, including unexpected romances, shocking revelations and explosive confrontations.

Meanwhile, This Morning regular Steve Wilson returns with his latest round up of collectible toys.

Some of the nostalgic items could be worth far more than owners realise, making it well worth checking what might still be tucked away in the loft or at the back of a cupboard.

The cast of Two Weeks in August will be in the This Morning studio (Credit: BBC One)

Animal lovers are also in for a treat as resident vet Dr Scott Miller drops by to answer viewers’ pet questions and offer expert advice.

And because it is National Fish and Chip Day, Alison and Dermot will be swapping the studio for the counter of This Morning’s local fish and chip shop as part of the celebrations.

Why is Loose Women not on today?

This Morning remains in its usual ITV1 slot today, starting at 10am and running until 12.30pm.

However, viewers expecting Loose Women straight afterwards will need to make other plans.

The lunchtime panel show has been removed from today’s schedule to make way for ITV Racing Live.

Francesca Cumani and Ed Chamberlin will present live coverage of The Oaks from Epsom instead.

Loose Women will return to screens on Monday June 8, 2026. See you then, ladies!

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