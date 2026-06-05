Loose Women pulled from ITV AGAIN just weeks after show vanished for almost two months

Loose Women viewers hoping to catch up with their favourite lunchtime panel today are in disappointment, as the ITV show has disappeared from the schedules AGAIN.

After a very lengthy break earlier this year, many fans had finally settled back into the programme’s new routine.

But there is no Loose Women on screens today, which will leave fans wondering what has happened this time.

Kaye Adams has revealed why Loose Women is not on today (Credit: ITV)

So why has the show been pulled, and when can fans expect it back?

Why is Loose Women is not on today?

Loose Women has been taken off air today due to a temporary change to ITV’s daytime schedule.

Instead of the regular panel show, ITV is dedicating the afternoon to coverage of horse racing from Epsom in Surrey.

In Loose Women’s usual 12.30pm slot, viewers will find ITV Lunchtime News & Weather, followed by regional news and weather updates.

At 1pm, ITV Racing Live takes over the schedule.

Francesca Cumani and Ed Chamberlin will lead the coverage from The Oaks, joined by analysts Jason Weaver and Adele Mulrennan. Reports will come from Matt Chapman, Oli Bell, Rishi Persad and Mick Fitzgerald, while Richard Hoiles provides commentary.

The racing coverage remains on ITV1 throughout the afternoon until 5pm.

Loose Women panellist Kaye Adams actually gave viewers advance warning during yesterday’s programme.

She said: “That’s it for today. There’s no Loose Women tomorrow as ITV heads to the races.”

Francesca Cumani and Ed Chamberlin will be live from Epsom in Loose Women’s slot (Credit: ITV)

When is the ITV lunchtime show on next?

Thankfully for fans, this break is only a short one.

Viewers may remember the show’s much longer absence earlier this year, when the panel disappeared from screens for six weeks following major changes to ITV Daytime. As part of those changes, Loose Women and Lorraine now air for around 30 weeks each year.

This latest interruption is nowhere near as dramatic.

Loose Women returns to ITV1 and ITVX at 12.30pm on Monday June 8, 2026.

The programme is also scheduled to air throughout the rest of next week in its usual slot, with no horse racing currently expected to disrupt proceedings.

So while the Loose Ladies may be enjoying an unexpected long weekend, viewers will not have to wait long before they are back around the famous lunchtime table. Phew!

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