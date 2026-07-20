The World Cup halftime show was criticised by Wayne Rooney as he gave his live verdict on BBC Sport during Sunday’s final. He said the spectacle was “crap”.

As reported by The Sun, the former England captain did not hold back when the panel asked about the star-studded entertainment.

Organisers packed the halftime show with big names. Madonna, Justin Bieber and Shakira all appeared. Ted Lasso and even The Muppets also featured.

World Cup halftime show performers and guest appearances The World Cup halftime show featured a mix of music stars and TV characters. Madonna appeared in the entertainment lineup.

Justin Bieber was part of the show.

Shakira also featured.

Ted Lasso appeared as a guest inclusion.

The Muppets were also involved.

Wayne still was not impressed. When the panel asked for his favourite moment, he replied: “I’ll be honest, when it finished. I like a lot of them artists, but I thought it was crap.”

Wayne Rooney shared his brutally honest verdict on the World Cup halftime show (Credit: BBC)

Why Wayne Rooney’s World Cup halftime show verdict cracked up the studio

Wayne’s answer instantly set off laughter in the BBC studio.

Gabby Logan, Micah Richards and Joe Hart all struggled to keep straight faces after his deadpan response.

The World Cup halftime show quickly became a talking point online too. Many viewers backed Wayne for saying exactly what they felt.

One fan wrote on X: “Good on ya @WayneRooney for telling it as it is!”

Another posted: “I just love Wayne Rooney so honest and spot on.”

A third viewer said: “Rooney speaking for the whole nation.”

One viewer added: “Wayne Rooney should be knighted by saying what everyone thought and didn’t have the bottle to say! That halftime show was a load [bleep].”

Justin Bieber’s performance during the World Cup halftime show sparked a mixed reaction (Credit: BBC)

Justin Bieber’s World Cup halftime performance sparks mixed reaction

Meanwhile, other viewers took issue with one artist in particular, Justin Bieber. Many said they were expecting more from the singer.

Justin sang his song Everything Hallelujah. It was a quieter song compared to the other performances and he adjusted the lyrics to incorporate “World Cup”.

One person said: “Thank you, Justin Bieber, for absolutely destroying the mood.”

Another wrote: “Quality singer and song, but it completely killed the energy of the halftime performance.”

A third added: “Nothing was impressive about Justin Bieber killing the mood.”

However, someone else said: “Justin Bieber with JUST his singing voice and an acoustic guitar smashed every single other performer. Wasn’t even a close contest, was clearly the best. Just him and a guitar… super impressive.”

Another agreed: “Beautiful performance today, @justinbieber. No backup dancers or theatrics required. Just you and a guitar. Loved it.”

Read more: Prince William ‘gutted’ as England crash out of World Cup as he sends message to the players

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