Susan Boyle’s ambitions for performance at Taylor Swift’s wedding

Britain’s Got Talent legend Susan Boyle has left fans stunned in recent weeks after showing of a major transformation.

And now, she is at it again with another huge update. The beloved 65-year-old performer has her sights set on performing at none other than Taylor Swift’s wedding.

Susan Boyle could collaborate with Taylor Swift on a big project

Rumours have been swirling lately over Taylor Swift’s wedding to Travis Kelce and now, Susan Boyle is fuelling even more speculation with her own plans for their special day.

When asked about potentially performing for Taylor, Susan told the Daily Star: “She is the most personable person I have ever met and I wish her every success, she absolutely deserves the world. So yes! I’d be there with bells on.”

Taylor and Susan have brushed shoulders in the music charts many times.

Swift’s album Fearless famously pushed Susan’s debut I Dreamed a Dream out of the top spot i 2009, becoming the best-selling album of the year in the US.

A year later, the two artists also battled it out for Christmas No1.

In recent weeks, both Taylor and Susan have been the topic of conversation.

Taylor for her highly anticipated nuptials and Susan for her new look (which you can see, here).

Taylor is expected to tie the knot soon (Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / SplashNews.com)

Taylor Swift’s big wedding plans

Last year, Taylor revealed she was planning to invite a large amount of people to the wedding. She event went as far as calling it a “huge” event.

On The Graham Norton Show she said: “I know it’s gonna be fun to plan because I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount and people are on the bubble. I’m not going to do that.”

So, maybe Susan could be on the list? Apparently Prince Wills could be!

Susan Boyle’s transformation

Meanwhile, Susan has wowed fans with a dramatic new haircut. The Scottish star now has a shoulder-length blonde bob and was spotted out and about looking very glam in big sunglasses and a sweeping fur coat.

“A new era starts tomorrow,” she captioned the post.

Susan has also shared more news, on a sadder note.

The singer opened up about her health (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Susan’s health battle update

Susan sadly suffered a stroke four years ago, which she says has affected her ability to sing and speak. She first discussed her ordeal when she returned to BGT to perform in 2023.

Now, she had explained just how much it has impacted her life.

“I have had a lot of speech therapy. It was difficult at first, but after the first few weeks, my voice slowly started to come back. I have been having a lot of vocal lessons, too, for my singing. It still needs some work, but I am sure my singing voice will come back,” she explained to The Sun, detailing her recovery in the years since.

“I am taking wee baby steps. If you go too fast, too soon, you go down a hole. It took a while for my confidence to come back with my music. But I am getting there. Slowly.”

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