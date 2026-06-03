Uh-Oh! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding plans may have been leaked

There is no couple we are more excited about walking down the aisle than Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Most celebrity weddings are lavish, but Taylor’s big day is surely going to be Eras Tour style epic.

Rumours have been swirling over her plans for her wedding day, especially since Taylor hinted on the Graham Norton show that the guest list is going to be huge.

Today, fresh reports have emerged claiming that Taylor and Travis’s wedding venue plans may have been leaked!

Fans are eagerly awaiting news about their wedding (Credit: Abacapress / SplashNews.com)

New ‘update’ about Taylor Swift’s wedding day ‘leaked’

So far, the Love Story singer appears to have kept her wedding day plans pretty private, with reports claiming the superstar has chosen to divulge details to guests over the phone rather than with physical invitations, to keep things under wraps.

Despite this, predictions have still been flying around and tongues have continued to wag.

The Daily Mail recently claimed that Taylor and Travis would tie the knot on July 3 in New York.

Now, new predictions have come out.

TMZ have since confronted Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who appeared to have confirmed that Taylor and Travis will not be tying the knot at Rhode Island.

“I think she gave Rhode Island a pass,” he said.

The latest on Taylor’s New York ‘arrangements’

Swift famously owns a sprawling eight-bedroom mansion in the state, known to be one of the most expensive properties there, which she purchased for a whopping $17.7 million in 2013.

Whitehouse reportedly said he “hoped” he was wrong but that there seems to be no plans for Taylor and Travis to have their wedding at the location famous for its sandy shores.

The couple are known to love New York (Credit: SplashNews.com)

As per MailOnline, the local police chief also confirmed that the local area had not been preparing for such a star-studded event.

Reports also claim that guests were expected to RSVP with a signed NDA when save-the-date memos were dished out.

A string of familiar faces are expected to celebrate Taylor and Travis’s big day.

Amongst the names are the likes of Selena Gomez, Lena Dunham, Gigi Hadid and Suki Waterhouse.

Meanwhile, Karlie Kloss and Blake Lively are said to have missed out on an invite…

Why did people think Taylor would marry in New York?

It has been well-documented over the years about Taylor love for New York City. She even has a song called Welcome To New York.

Previously talking about the city, Taylor said on Good Morning America: “I dreamt about moving to New York. I obsessed about moving to New York and then I did it,” before describing NYC as an “electric city”.

What Taylor Swift has said about her wedding day

Last year, Taylor revealed she was planning to invite a large amount of people to the wedding. She event went as far as calling it a “huge” event.

On The Graham Norton Show she said: “I know it’s gonna be fun to plan because I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount and people are on the bubble. I’m not going to do that.”

Read more: All the celebrities getting married in 2026 – from Kelly Osbourne to Gemma Collins



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