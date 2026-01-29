Why Graham Norton has been ‘gagged’ by Taylor Swift ahead of her wedding following show appearance

The wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be coming up soon, and it seems TV star Graham Norton knows all about it.

When Taylor Swift announced she was getting married, the whole world freaked out. And slowly, we have been getting more and more hints at her big day. But as she has always tried to keep her personal life private, fans probably won’t hear much about it.

While promoting her Life Of A Showgirl album, Taylor did confirm she wanted a big wedding, and that all of her friends would be going. And that seems to include Graham Norton.

Graham was invited to Taylor’s wedding (Credit: YouTube)

Are Taylor Swift and Graham Norton friends?

Taylor Swift and Graham Norton have developed quite the friendship over the years. And, while she tends not to do a lot of interviews anymore, she has appeared on his chat-show five times throughout her career.

Fans always love seeing her on the Graham Norton show. But it seems the visits have actually helped them develop a friendship away from the screen. And it sounds so sweet.

Previously, Graham has spoken about how “normal” Taylor actually is. On the Kylie and Jackie O Radio Show in Australia, Graham previously said: “Someone like Taylor Swift, who is arguably the most famous woman in the world – I don’t know if it’s an act, but she appears to be so close to normal.

“It’s weird. It’s like you can change the economy of a country just by showing up. How can you be this normal? And yet she’s so lovely and normal and just fantastic.”

Then a few months ago, when she was on his show, Taylor took the opportunity to publicly invite Graham to her wedding. He asked her when it was happening, and she responded: “Oh, you will know. I’m going to invite you to it.”

Taylor Swift has been on his show five times (Credit: YouTube)

What did he say about her wedding?

Now, in a new update, Graham has spoken about the upcoming wedding of Taylor – something the world is very interested in. But it appears, he actually can’t give much away.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Wanging On, co-host Maria McErlane mentioned the huge wedding.

Maria said: “What about my favourite, Taylor Swift? Who has invited you to her wedding.”

Graham replied: “Ah, the lovely Taylor Swift. I can’t say anything,” to which Maria responded: “That means it is happening.”

But Graham remained hush, revealing why he was bound to silence. He said: “I have signed so many NDAs.”

The pair went on to joke that it’s Graham who will be getting married to Taylor and that Travis has “kindly stepped down”.

So, it appears preparation is fully underway for the huge Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding. But if NDAs are being signed, we can imagine fans probably won’t hear about it until it is all over – how annoying, we want to see the dress!

