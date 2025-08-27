Staggering price of Taylor Swift’s engagement ring ‘revealed’ as Travis Kelce pops the question

Travis Kelce has popped the question to Taylor Swift and the engagement ring he got down on one knee with is pretty spectacular.

The American power couple have been dating since the summer of 2023, with the American football player officially bringing Taylor into her Wedding Era.

But what do we know about that spectacular piece of bling? Sit back, relax, and prepare to become very, very jealous…

Taylor Swift is officially in her Wedding Era (Credit: Cover Images)

Taylor Swift’s engagement ring

News broke last night that Travis had proposed to Taylor Swift, with the pair revealing their happy news in an Instagram post.

It was captioned: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

The carousel of pictures featured Travis on one knee, the couple embracing, and a close-up of the ring – which Steven Stone’s diamond expert, Zack Stone, reckons is worth a cool $700,000 – or £520,000!

He said the centrepiece, held in a yellow gold setting, is a 12 carat elongated cushion cut diamond. It has a vintage or antique-inspired design – designed by Travis with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry in New York City.

Zack said: “Many celebrities prefer to keep their engagement rings private, which is why it was such a delightful surprise to see Taylor proudly sharing hers on Instagram. Of course, with a diamond that size, who wouldn’t?

“Her ring features a striking 12 carat cushion-cut diamond – an elongated shape with softly rounded corners that balances brilliance with a romantic, understated elegance. The stone sits in a yellow gold setting, paired with a simple, polished band that lets the diamond take centre stage.”

Taylor Swift’s engagement ring is ‘timeless’

He added: “In terms of design, the piece leans toward a vintage or antique-inspired aesthetic. The bold diamond, combined with the warm glow of yellow gold, gives it a timeless quality. It feels like a perfect match for Taylor. She often embraces vintage romance in her artistry, particularly during her Folklore and Evermore eras.”

Zack then added: “Antique-style jewellery also carries with it a sense of history and memory. Just as Taylor infuses nostalgia and storytelling into her lyrics, this ring feels as though it could hold a story of its own – a symbolic treasure for someone who values meaning as much as beauty.

“I’d estimate Taylor’s ring to be worth $700,000.”

But Taylor and Travis aren’t the only ones celebrating.

Over the past few months, a number of huge stars have been showing off their engagement rings – and now the prices have been ‘revealed’ by Steven Stone’s diamond expert Maxwell Stone…

Ronaldo spent a huge $10 million on Georgina’s engagement ring (Credit: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

Ronaldo’s engagement ring for Georgina Rodriguez

Footballer Ronaldo is thought to have paid a huge £7.4 million for his engagement ring for fiancée Georgina Rodriguez.

Maxwell explained: “Georgina has been anticipating this jewellery moment for quite some time and Cristiano certainly delivered. The footballer proposed with an extraordinary 30-carat-oval-cut diamond, a true showstopper.”

To understand how huge that is, Maxwell explained the “average celebrity ring” has four carats, while everyday people usually have around one.

He added: “With Georgina’s jewellery collection already valued over $4million, it’s hardly surprising that her engagement ring is, without question, the most spectacular we have seen so far this year.”

Alexandra has revealed her wedding plans (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Alexandra Burke

Second highest on the list is singer Alexandra Burke, whose engagement ring is believed to be £70k.

Alexandra got engaged last September to her football partner Darren, months after welcoming her baby.

Maxwell told us: “Alexandra’s engagement ring boasts a breathtaking 3.5 carat-cushion-cut diamond, elegantly set in a halo design with split shoulders.

“Having surged in popularity during the Victorian and Art Deco eras, cushion cut stones remain a classic favourite for engagement rings today.”

Emily Atack recently welcomed a baby and got engaged (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Emily Atack

Another celebrity who wowed us all with her engagement ring was Emily Atack. She announced her engagement to her ‘step-cousin‘ last month. But it seems hers was half the price of Alexandra’s. The cot is estimated to sit at £26k.

Maxwell explained: “Featuring a 2-carat emerald-cut diamond, Emily’s engagement ring is the definition of timeless elegance.”

He added that the cost is “modest” by celebrity standards and has a “striking centre stone”.

AJ and Zara are also engaged (Credit: SplashNews.com)

AJ Pritchard

It seems AJ Pritchard wowed his partner Zara Zoffany with an engagement ring worth around £14.5k.

The dancer put a ring on it in March, earlier this year, after two years of dating.

“The marquise-cut is known for its elongated, elegant shape, which creates the illusion of a larger stone compared to other cuts of the same carat weight.

“While AJ’s diamond is approximately 2 carats, it’s distinctive cut gives it an appearance of being significantly larger,” Maxwell explained.

Ella Toone’s engagement ring was quite impressive (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ella Toone engagement ring was the least expensive

Ella Toone may be the least expensive engagement ring on the list, but it doesn’t make it any less spectacular!

Maxwell estimated that Ella’s diamond is worth around a huge £7.5k.

He said: “Ella Toone’s engagement ring showcases a stunning 1-carat round brilliant diamond in a timeless solitaire setting.

Ella’s bling is estimated to have cost £7.5k (Credit: Instagram)

“The stone is held securely in place by a classic four-claw design, offering both elegance and durability – perfect for someone with an active lifestyle.”

