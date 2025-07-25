Loose Women star Denise Welch has come under fire after taking a pop at son Matty Healy’s ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Taylor, 35, and Matty, 36, reportedly dated very briefly back in 2023 before splitting.

Taylor dated Denise’s son in 2023 (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Loose Women star Denise Welch takes aim at Taylor Swift

Last year, Taylor released her critically acclaimed album, Tortured Poets Department.

Fans of the star have speculated that her short-lived romance with The 1975 frontman Matty inspired some of the songs on the album.

Matty and Taylor reportedly briefly dated between May and June 2023.

Denise, 67, addressed these claims during an appearance on American talk show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last night (Thursday, July 24).

During the interview, the show host, Andy Cohen, asked her about Taylor writing an album about her son.

“What was your reaction to that album?” he asked.

Denise hit out (Credit: Bravo)

Denise on Taylor

Suddenly looking serious, Denise said, “Obviously, on pain of death, can I talk about that episode.

“But not being her mother-in-law is a role that I’m glad that I lost,” she then said, drawing “oohs” from the audience.

“Not that I have anything against her, at all, it was just, you know, it was tricky,” she then went on to say.

“Listen, you’re not allowed to say anything, and then she writes a whole album about it,” she then continued.

“But Matty has taken it all in completely good grace; he’s very happy with his amazing fiancée, Gabriella…Gabriette [her stage name], who is gorgeous, so we’ve moved on,” she then said.

Matty and Taylor briefly dated two years ago (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Denise Welch slammed by Taylor Swift fans

As expected, fans of Taylor were not happy with Denise’s comments and took to social media to slam the star.

“Denise Welch stop talking about Taylor Swift challenge,” one fan tweeted.

Another fumed: “Denise Welch and her entire family are the most Taylor obsessed people ever «we’ve moved on» and yet they can’t keep her name out of their mouth.”

“Denise Welch shut the [bleep] up challenge,” a third wrote. “YOU ARE A DUMB [bleep] DENISE WELCH, COUNT YOUR DAYS YOU WILL COUGH TOMORROW,” another furious fan tweeted.

“Why is this irrelevant, [bleepy], badly dressed British woman on?” another viewer asked. “Girl, that was the ONLY role that made us care about you,” another said, in response to Denise saying she’s glad she lost the role of mother-in-law to Taylor.

However, it wasn’t all negativity aimed at Denise. Some fans were in her corner.

“Oh, this is kinda tea lmao. She’s right, can’t say anything about it, but she can write a whole album,” one viewer said.

“@RealDeniseWelch telling it like it is (AS SHE SHOULD!) There’s nothing wrong with doing just that guys, RELAX!” another wrote.

