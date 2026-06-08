Jamie Laing is facing criticism after he made comments about his sex life with wife Sophie Habboo in the weeks after she gave birth to their first child, Ziggy, which prompted backlash online.

Jamie Laing slammed for comments about postpartum sex with Sophie Habboo

In a clip from the couple’s Newly Parents podcast, Sophie said Jamie became frustrated when she refused sex just three weeks after giving birth. She claimed he “stamped” his arms and legs and complained that he had been “waiting for a year”.

Jamie Laing has been slammed online (Credit: Fred Duval / SplashNews.com)

The clip has since been removed from the episode and social media pages linked to the podcast. Some listeners branded Jamie’s remarks as “unacceptable” and said they showed little regard for Sophie’s recovery after childbirth.

Although the pair laughed during the exchange, many people said they were disturbed by Jamie’s reaction. Critics, including mothers on social media, questioned why he appeared to find humour in a situation involving postpartum recovery and the health risks linked to sex too soon after birth.

Jamie questioned postpartum guidance

According to Sophie, she had to repeat postpartum guidance and “force” Jamie to attend her six-week check-up to prove she was telling the truth after he accused her of “always” having an excuse to avoid sex.

That part of the story has become a major focus of the backlash, with some commentators arguing his behaviour placed pressure on Sophie.

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo defended

Still, not everyone agreed with the criticism. Some social media users defended the couple, saying Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo have often spoken openly and candidly about marriage, sex and pregnancy, including previous discussions about the awkwardness of intimacy during pregnancy.

However, a resurfaced podcast clip from last October added to the criticism. In that earlier conversation, Jamie asked how soon after the birth the couple could have sex again.

In the clip, a midwife clearly explained the six-week guidance and the medical reasons behind it.

That clip led some commenters to question whether Jamie already knew the advice around Sophie’s recovery and ignored it anyway.

Sophie responded in a statement (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

Jamie denied suggestions that he was “literally crying” when he asked Sophie for sex. Even so, many social media users are appalled by his behaviour.

Responding to the reaction, Sophie said: “Jamie and I have always had a relationship based on equality and mutual respect. We don’t want our comments to be misunderstood, and whilst they might have been delivered in a light-hearted couple conversation as per the style of the podcast show, in no way should this be seen as making light of serious matters that do exist for many men and women.

“We always take on board the feedback of our listeners and we will continue to do so.”

The Nearly Parents podcast has been contacted for comment.

Read more: Jess Wright’s son, 4, airlifted to hospital after ‘horrendous’ accident

So, what do you think? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!