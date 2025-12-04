Strictly star Jamie Laing and wife Sophie Habboo have announced the birth of their first baby in a heartwarming social media post.

The baby is Jamie and Sophie’s first child together, having tied the knot two years prior.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Laing (@jamielaing)

Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing welcome baby boy

The couple announced the news that they have welcomed a baby boy earlier today (December 4).

They posted two Polaroid pictures – one of Sophie holding her son and one of the proud parents with the baby.

The post caption also revealed the tot’s name: “Ziggy, you have our whole hearts.”

Famous friends share their love after Jamie Laing welcomes baby boy

Jamie, who finished as a runner-up on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020, was flooded with well wishes from his famous pals.

JB Gill shared: “Beautiful.” Ashley Roberts said: “Omg yay! Congrats!! Best news!”

The One Show’s Alex Jones posted: “Hooray!!! Let the adventures begin.” Motsi Mabuse echoed those sentiments as she shared: “A new journey begins!”

This is Sophie’s first child (Credit: Splash News)

And baby makes three

Sophie and Jamie announced the news they were expecting a baby back in June. On his Instagram account, Jamie shared a video of himself and Sophie at an ultrasound scan.

The clip begins with Jamie asking: “How are you feeling?” To which Sophie replies: “Good.”

Jamie can then be heard saying “Oh my God” as Sophie has the scan.

Pointing at the screen, Sophie said: “Jamie, it’s right there.”

“Are you kidding me?” Jamie exclaimed. “Oh my God!”

The proud father accompanied the post with a singular red heart emoji.

In a recent appearance on Good Morning Britain, Jamie opened up about the journey he and Sophie had went through as they prepared for the baby.

“Do you know what, it’s an amazing journey and the fact I get to go on this journey and do it and touch wood everything is okay at the moment,” he said.

Presenter Ed Balls then asked Jamie about the baby’s gender, but the TV personality stayed tight-lipped.

“I know yes, I wish I could say but I can’t say,” Jamie said, before joking: “We’re having quads!”

Sophie and Jamie are smitten with their little one (Credit: Splash News)

Sophie on pregnancy struggles

While the pregnancy was mostly plain sailing, Sophie has previously admitted that there had been some bumps along the way.

In an October edition of NearlyParents, the joint podcast she shares with Jamie, she shared how her pregnancy led to the unwelcome return of body hair. She previously had laser hair removal treatments.

“To any laser companies out there, why are you robbing us blind?” she asked. “Because the minute you get pregnant, all those years of laser and all that pain becomes a waste of money.

She continued: “The minute you get pregnant, all of your hair comes back everywhere. My legs, and armpits were 100% lasered before this, and now there is not one per cent lasered anymore. Every single follicle has come back.”

Moreover, back in August, Sophie also took to the podcast to share how pregnancy had affected her teeth.

“The best thing about pregnancy is my teeth are rotting,” she began. “I’ve always had thick white teeth and these aren’t veneers, these are my real teeth, but now they’ve gone a bit grey and see-through. I can actually see my tongue behind them. They’re so thin, they’re frail.”

Read More: Jamie Laing reveals intimacy issue with wife Sophie Habboo in honest sex confession

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you thought of this story. We want to hear your thoughts!