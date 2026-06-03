David Beckham cruelly trolled as he’s set for major honour: ‘That’s absurd’

David Beckham has been trolled after it was announced he is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The former professional footballer has been in the public eye for over two decades. And throughout the years, he’s turned his hand to several different ventures – from perfume to fashion.

And now, it’s been confirmed that David will be awarded his very own star next week. However, some social media users have been left rather unimpressed…

David’s getting his own star (Credit: SplashNews.com)

David Beckham to get Hollywood Walk of Fame star

David’s milestone moment takes place next week on Friday 12 June, when he receives his Hollywood Walk of Fame star. Wife Victoria is expected to be right by her husband’s side for the occasion on Hollywood Boulevard.

Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame producer, also said in a statement via the Walk of Fame website: “David Beckham’s recognition with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in the Sports Entertainment category comes at a fitting moment as the United States prepares to host the FIFA World Cup.

“Beckham’s role in elevating soccer’s profile in America and his lasting influence on sports, entertainment, and global culture make this honor especially meaningful.”

Fans have slammed David’s new achievement (Credit: SplashNews.com)

David trolled over honour

After the news of David getting a Hollywood Walk of Fame broke, plenty of other people aired their thoughts online. And they didn’t hold back.

On X, one disgruntled social media user wrote: “That’s absurd.” Another person declared: “What why? Seems anyone can get a star now, meaningless.”

Echoing their thoughts, a third also chimed in: “Lmao why?”

While another person said: “Ridiculous.”

To receive a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, the person has to be nominated first in categories that cover work across film, television, radio and theatre.

According to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, those who get their own Hollywood Walk of Fame must meet the following criteria: “Professional achievement, longevity in the category of five years or more, contributions to the community and the guarantee that the celebrity will attend the dedication ceremony if selected.”

Read more: David Beckham gives fans an eyeful as he celebrates 51st birthday in tiny red Speedos: ‘Anyone else zoomed in?!’

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