David Beckham gives fans an eyeful as he celebrates 51st birthday in tiny red Speedos: ‘Anyone else zoomed in?!’

Sir David Beckham turns 51 today (May 2) and, while he may not have a birthday message from son Brooklyn, wife Victoria is going all out with the celebrations.

Last night, she shared pictures of the ex-footballer enjoying a birthday dinner with his parents, complete with cake. Victoria promised it was the first of many celebrations, but it was fans who were celebrating this morning as she shared a racy new pic of him…

Sir David Beckham celebrates his 51st birthday today (Credit: Splash News)

Victoria Beckham celebrates David’s birthday with Speedos pic

She posted a grid picture of David emerging from the sea in red Speedos. In the pic, he showed off his enviable abs and a beaming smile.

Victoria captioned the pic: “You are our world, our everything. We love you so much!!! Happy birthday to the best husband, daddy, son, brother, and friend. To the kindest most generous soul. We will spoil you all day!!!! Nobody deserves it more than you xxx.”

“Happy Birthday David!” said Spice Girl Mel C. Emma Bunton also commented: “Sending birthday love from us all.” “He got the brief,” the official Speedo account said. “Happy Birthday, Sir David.”

Victoria’s celebrating husband David’s birthday with him today (Credit: Instagram)

‘Anyone else zoomed in?!’

“Thank you as always for providing us all with your daily eye candy,” said another hailing Victoria. “He ages like a fine wine,” swooned another.

“Happy Birthday Sir David! Anyone else zoomed in?!” another cheeky follower quipped. “Well her nickname for him used to be Golden Balls,” joked another. A third admitted they also zoomed in, saying: “It would’ve been rude not to!”

“Oh my gosh, what a bulge!!” another said a little more crudely. “Red Speedo sales about to go through the roof!!” another predicted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

Will Brooklyn send a birthday message?

With the birthday love pouring in for Becks, there’s likely set to be some sadness on his big day.

Tensions flared over his 50th, when son Brooklyn lashed out over his milestone birthday party. Now, a year later, relations between the Beckhams and their estranged son sadly show no signs of improvement.

Read more: Vogue Williams blasts the Beckhams over treatment of son Brooklyn

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