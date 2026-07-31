Cruz Beckham has released a new single, Seeing Red, and it is already being viewed through the lens of the Beckham family’s ongoing fallout with Brooklyn.

The singer, who is currently touring the US with his band The Breakers, dropped the track on Friday from his upcoming debut EP Wear & Tear.

According to MailOnline, the song appears to poke fun at unnecessary feuds, although Cruz has framed it as a playful take on frustration.

The track includes lyrics about “seeing red” and the point where “the whole thing’s over”. Cruz said the idea was “a comedic take on a totally unserious moment of frustration, in this case in sports”.

He added that competitive tempers can flare, but that it is “all fun and games”.

Cruz Beckham has released his new song (Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

Cruz Beckham releases Seeing Red video amid Brooklyn feud

The music video also appears to nod to dad David Beckham’s football career. Cruz and his bandmates play football before the game turns into a scrap, with Cruz shown bloodied and bruised.

Cruz has also described the wider EP as being about life experience, covering the good, the bad and the emotional ups and downs people go through.

However, Seeing Red has landed at a sensitive time for the family. Cruz’s older brother Brooklyn Beckham’s public family feud has continued to make headlines, with reports claiming that he has not publicly acknowledged his parents’ birthdays or major milestones since the rift began around David’s 50th celebrations last year.

The outlet also claims Brooklyn did not post a public Father’s Day message this year.

Brooklyn Beckham has been in a feud with his family for months (Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock)

Brooklyn’s DoorDash advert sparked backlash

The feud was pulled back into the spotlight again recently after Brooklyn appeared in a two-part DoorDash advert.

In a teaser released on June 15, he said: “You’re probably wondering why I’m watching the Fifa World Cup 2026 from home… It’s a long story.”

Read more: Cruz Beckham sparks engagement rumours with girlfriend Jackie Apostel

According to MailOnline, the line was taken by some as a joke about his estrangement from David and Victoria. The outlet also reported that friends of the Beckhams were shocked by the advert and claimed the family had been left deeply upset.

For now, Cruz is keeping his focus on music.

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