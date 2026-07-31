Holly Willoughby admits she ‘should have had another baby’ after her ‘jealously’ over friend’s pregnancy

Holly Willoughby has made one of her most personal admissions yet as her new YouTube show Together continues her move back into the spotlight.

The presenter, 45, told friend Katherine Ryan that hearing she was pregnant last year left her wondering whether she should have had a fourth child herself.

Holly is already mum to Harry, 17, Belle, 15, and Chester, 11. But in the second episode of Together, she admitted Katherine’s baby news had stirred up complicated feelings.

TV star Holly Willoughby opened up about the idea of having another baby (Credit: Together / YouTube)

Holly Willoughby on wanting another baby

Asked by Katherine whether she would want to get pregnant again, Holly said: “When I heard you were pregnant and having another one, I was like, ‘Maybe I should, maybe I should.'”

She added: “I was so jealous that you were doing it because I was like, ‘I should have done it.'”

According to MailOnline, Holly also suggested she now feels the “ship has now sailed”.

Katherine, 43, welcomed daughter Holland in October last year. The comedian is also mum to Violet, 17, Fred, five, and Fenna, three.

Holly opens up on parenting teenagers

The chat also saw Holly speak about the emotional shift of her children growing older.

“I feel the pulling away and I find it really hard, I find that bit really, really difficult,” she admitted.

Holly then said of her children: “My kids are like the best thing that I’ve done, they’re the best thing.”

She added: “They are pretty brilliant, but they are now getting teenagery and I’m like okay you’re going to go and have a life without me.”

The relaxed format also caught a very real parenting interruption. Holly stopped mid-chat to answer a call from her eldest son, who asked her for £10 to hire a Lime Bike and go to the pub. After struggling with her online banking while the cameras kept rolling, she told him: “I’ll do it later.”

Holly spoke to Katherine Ryan on her show (Credit: Together / YouTube)

Life after This Morning

Together also moved into Holly’s fears about living in the spotlight, speaking openly and cancel culture.

She told Katherine: “I’m so terrified to say anything wrong because if you get it wrong, the backlash is so huge.”

Holly said the nature of her work meant she was used to seeing both sides of an argument.

The series marks a notable new chapter for Holly after her long run on This Morning. She stepped down from the ITV daytime show in October 2023 after it emerged she had been the victim of a plot to kidnap her.

Read more: Fans slam Holly Willoughby’s Youtube show debut with Stanley Tucci as ‘dire’ in scathing reviews

Her exit also came five months after the programme was rocked by her co-star Phillip Schofield admitting he had lied about an “unwise, but not illegal” relationship with a younger colleague.

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