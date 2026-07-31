Emma and Matt Willis throw open the doors to the Pods as Love Is Blind UK’s start date is revealed

Love Is Blind UK is almost back on Netflix, with Emma and Matt Willis returning to host another series packed with romance, drama and emotional proposals.

The streaming giant has confirmed a fresh batch of singles will step into the Pods for another shot at finding love without ever seeing each other.

If sparks fly, they’ll have to decide whether to get engaged before coming face to face for the very first time.

Matt and Emma Willis are returning for series 3 of Love Is Blind (Credit: Netflix)

Fans can once again expect plenty of heartfelt conversations as the hopefuls try to build genuine connections without the distraction of appearances.

But who will make it all the way to the altar?

Love Is Blind UK series 3 on Netflix

Netflix announced back in March that Love Is Blind UK would return for a third series. Emma and Matt were also confirmed to be back to guide this year’s contestants through the unique dating experiment.

The new group of singletons will get to know each other inside the Pods, where they can form relationships without ever meeting in person.

Viewers already know what comes next. Couples who fall for each other must decide whether to get engaged before finally seeing each other face to face.

The cameras then follow them as they return to everyday life together. That includes a honeymoon before they move in under the same roof.

Away from the Pods, however, reality soon kicks in. The couples must discover whether their relationship can survive the pressures of everyday life.

Those who make it to the end face the biggest decision of all when they stand at the altar and decide whether to say “I do.”

The Pods are opening up again for another summer of love (Credit: Netflix)

When does Love Is Blind UK season 3 start?

The wait for the next series is almost over. Love Is Blind UK lands on Netflix at 8pm on Wednesday August 19, 2026.

Fans first spotted the launch date by hovering over the show on Netflix, where a message appears saying: “The Pods reopen on 19 Aug.”

Netflix has not yet revealed the identities of this year’s single men and women. The number of episodes also remains under wraps.

The first UK series featured 12 episodes before expanding to 14 for the second run in 2025.

Many fans will no doubt be hoping for another longer series this time around.

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