New boyfriend? Trewley-Precious reveals Sonny from The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives has a ‘sunshine’ tattoo in her honour

Trewley-Precious Wass has revealed she’s still seeing her Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives date Sonny after filming wrapped, and it looks like their romance has become even more serious.

Fans watched the pair head out on a date in London during the Channel 4 reality series, which launched earlier this month.

While her mum Tina and sisters had plenty of concerns at the time, the couple appear to have proved them wrong.

Sonny has even had a tattoo done in tribute to Trewley.

Trewley-Precious is still seeing her Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives date Sonny (Credit: Channel 4)

Trewley, 26, explained in the final episode that she met Sonny in Wales after a failed speed dating attempt.

Her sister Honey Peaches wasn’t impressed by the news. She said: “Oh. Bye. Up in London with a random boy that we don’t even know?”

Trewley-Precious replied: “I’m not with him up in London. You’re acting like I’m staying with him. No, I’m going on a date, you’ll know my location, I’m coming home.”

Her family then insisted she would need a “chaperone”.

However, it seems their worries were short lived. Trewley and Sonny have continued dating since filming ended, and he’s now paid tribute to her with a meaningful tattoo.

Trewley-Precious and The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives’ Sonny

Trewley shared an update on Instagram while attending a glamorous event last week, where Sonny joined her as her plus one.

Still sporting his signature mullet, Sonny happily chatted with Trewley and two fans before revealing the tattoo he had got in her honour.

Trewley posted a video of the moment on social media and captioned it: “The boy I went on a date with in episode 6 got a tattoo of me. Loooool??”

The TikTok star, wearing a nude dress covered in silver gemstones, could be heard laughing as Sonny proudly showed off the inking.

Sonny explained: “Trewley said, ‘If you love me, get a tattoo’. We were having a laugh like and I said, ‘I’m going to get a tattoo’.

“My friend was getting one and asked if I wanted to go with him. I’ve got a few tattoos. I opened the book and there was a big sun and I said, I’ll have that’.”

Sonny has had a sunshine tattooed on his leg (Credit: Instagram/@trewleyprecious)

Trewley then said: “My sunshine. He calls me his sunshine.”

Showing the tattoo to the women, Sonny added: “My name’s Sonny, like. So I thought I’d get a sunshine tattoo. I got it on my leg.”

Trewley’s full name is Trewley-Precious Sunshine Temple Wass.

The pair of fans immediately squealed: “Marry him!”

Pearly Girl’s update on jailed fiancé

Trewley’s older sister Pearly Girl has also shared a happy update on her love life. Episode 6 showed her preparing for her fiancé’s release from prison.

The couple’s son celebrated his first birthday while the series was being filmed. Pearly explained she gave birth on her own after her partner was jailed before their son arrived.

The final scenes showed Pearly Girl decorating their home with black and gold balloons as she waited for him. However, viewers never found out whether he made it home.

Since then, Pearly Girl has confirmed that he is out of prison and back home thanks to a new photo.

The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives continues at 10pm on Channel 4 on Mondays. The entire series is available to stream now.

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