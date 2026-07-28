Holly Willoughby’s move into the world of YouTube has been met with a frosty reception from critics, with several reviewers drawing unflattering comparisons between her new series and Meghan Markle’s much-criticised lifestyle show.

The former This Morning presenter, 45, released the debut episode of her new YouTube show, Together, today (July 28), featuring The Devil Wears Prada actor Stanley Tucci, 65, as her first guest.

Critics aimed what they described as forced attempts to appear relatable, pointing to moments of swearing and playful innuendo during the conversation.

Holly’s YouTube show, Together, launched today (Credit: YouTube)

Critics slam Holly Willoughby as she makes YouTube show debut

The comparisons quickly turned to Meghan’s own foray into lifestyle television. After the Duchess of Sussex launched her Netflix series With Love, Meghan last March to largely negative reviews, The Guardian described Holly’s programme as “a marginally less agonising With Love, Meghan.”

Meanwhile, The Telegraph was even more scathing, writing: “[Holly’s] dire show makes Meghan look good.”

In the opening episode, Holly and Stanley cook a pasta dish together. However, the segment failed to impress The Telegraph’s Anita Singh, who criticised the pair’s on-screen chemistry.

She wrote: “They are so stuck for conversation that they end up reading out the ingredients list of a Fray Bentos steak and kidney pie.”

The cooking demonstration also featured a moment that caught reviewers’ attention when Stanley handed Holly a brightly coloured courgette.

Looking at the vegetable, she remarked: “I’ve never seen one like this before” – a comment many interpreted as an obvious innuendo, echoing the kind of accidental double entendres that often made headlines during her years on This Morning.

ED! reached out to Holly’s reps for comment.

Fans were also divided

That said, it wasn’t just critics who weren’t a fan of the show. Fans were also not impressed.

“Why on earth did you think any of this was a good idea?!” one user wrote.

“Holly, I think you’ve had your day. Give it up, love,” another person shared.

“Utter rubbish,” a third remarked and another agreed: “Dire as expected.”

However, many are excited for Holly’s new chapter.

“Great first show Holly. Well done xx,” one said.

“Lovely to see you back Holly! Looking forward to more episodes,” another wrote.

“Congratulations on your new channel Holly!” a third shared.

Holly reveals her daughter is ’embarrassed’ of her YouTube career

In promotion of the series, Holly appeared on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show with Sara Cox.

During their conversation, she admitted her daughter, Belle, has criticised her new career.

Speaking to Sara, she admitted: “Well my daughter was laughing at me as I was saying, ‘And subscribe and ding the bell and you’ll get notifications.’ She was like, ‘Mum, you really don’t know what you’re talking about and I was like, ‘No, but I’m learning!'”

After leaving This Morning and spending time with her children — Harry, 17, Belle, 15 and Chester, 11 — Holly also explained she felt inspired to carve out a new path online.

“I had a bit of time off and watching them, and they’d go to Netflix, Disney or Amazon and they’ll be watching YouTube. When podcasts moved into being more visual, I’d watch those. It feels like everyone’s doing the same thing,” she said.

“You can create these mini worlds and people can find you and be a part of it.”

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